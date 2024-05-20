In June of 2011, Rick and Lorie Schneider of Lysander received the news that their son, Marine Corporal Kyle Schneider had been killed in action. The Schneiders have set up a foundation to help other military families through the foundation named in their son’s honor, “The Cpl. Kyle Schneider Foundation.” Last Saturday, Armed Forces Day, the foundation hosted its annual Honor & Remember Hybrid Run/Walk 5K to honor those that have served and remember those that have sacrificed. All proceeds went to the local not-for-profit foundation, formed to carry on Cpl. Schneider’s legacy of leadership and service, with a focus on families of fallen members of the armed forces and returned heroes. For additional information visit cplkyleschneider.com.