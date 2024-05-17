AUBURN – With two victories in sprints from Dylan Frost, the West Genesee boys track and field team battled its way to a fourth-place finish in Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships.

The Wildcats finished with 76 points, just behind third-place Cicero-North Syracuse (79). Baldwinsville prevailed in 164 points, well clear of host Auburn (109) in second place.

Frost won the boys 100-meter dash, going 11.35 seconds to beat out the 11.48 from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Jackson Burton, with Will Fettig fifth in 11.83. Then, in the 200, Frost’s 22.60 was part of a 1-2 effort with teammate Rhison Williams, second in 22.85.

Logan Scott won in the 400-meter hurdles, his time of 58.57 seconds well clear of the 59.80 from B’ville’s Wyatt Decker as Nick Lamanna was fourth in 1:01.84.

In field events, James Mungro cleared 5 feet 6 inches for third place in the high jump as Jake Coffey (5’4”) was eighth. Dan Kermes topped 8’6” for fourth place in the pole vault ahead of Oliver Rufa in seventh place.

Landon Derbyshire’s shot put toss of 42’5” was fourth ahead of Jaeden Maeweathers (39’11 1/4”) in fifth place, while in the triple jump Hayden Rothenberg was fifth with 38’10 1/4” to go with an eighth in the long jump.

Sean Moser got fifth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:57 flat and Will Rufa fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.37 seconds as Mungro (54.27) beat out Zach Hann (54.38) for fifth in the 400-meter dash.

The Wildcats were fourth in the 4×100 relay in 45.01 seconds, fourth in the 4×400 in 3:40.68 and sixth in the 4×800 relay in 9:36.06.

On the girls side, WG finished with 59 points, just behind the 63 shared in fourth place by Fayetteville-Manlius and Henninger.

Amelia Jennings and Eliana Freeman earned 14 of those points in the shot put, Jennings flinging it 31’11 1/4” for second place and Freeman third with a toss of 29’8 1/2”. Then Freeman finished third in the discus throwing it 92 feet as Jennings finished seventh.

Grace McInerney got to fourth in the long jump with 14’9 3/4”. In the 4×800 relay Erin Fortune, Andrea Conklin, Peyton Long and Claire Griffin gained second place in 9:56.67, with Fortune, Griffin, Bella Togias and Harper Flynn third in the 4×400 in 4:22.16.

Rebecca Dickey, competing in the pentathlon, made her way to third place with 1,818 points as Thalia Petrie ran the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:04 flat to get fourth place.

Mikenna Komuda finished fourth and Zaida Talev sixth in the pole vault. WG got sixth in the 4×100 relay in 53.88 seconds as Marissa Closson was sixth in the 200 in 28.55. Zoe Maupin was seventh and Karolna Lata eighth in the 3,000-meter run. Caitlin Shortslef was eighth in the high jump.