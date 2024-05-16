CENTRAL SQUARE – Eight days after they went head-to-head, the East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt track and field teams battled again, with a slightly different result.

Again the boys Spartans were victorious in Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division championships at Central Square, scoring 143 points to the Red Rams’ 100, but J-D won the girls side with 149 points to ESM’s 129, avenging its regular-season defeat.

ESM’s sprinters got together in the boys 4×100 relay where Jay-Neil McDuffie, Mikah Combs, Hashim Abdi and Anthony Bryant won in 43.18 seconds to Nottingham’s 43.91, while J-D took third place in 44.21.

Ryan Sullivan cleared 6 feet 4 inches in the high jump to hold off Corcoran’s Abdi Gosar (6’3″), while J-D’s Terrell Willis was fourth with 6’1″ and Jaden Addai fifth with 5’10”. while in the triple jump it took 42’11 3/4″ for Sullivan to hold off Central Square’s Austin Melvin (42’9 3/4″) while the Rams’ Matt Campbell was fourth with 40’1 3/4″ and Willis fifth.

McDuffie won on his own in the long jump, going 20’10” to edge the 20’8″ from Melvin, with Willis fourth going 20’1 3/4″ and Combs fifth. Also, McDuffie was second in the 110 hurdles in 14.52 seconds to the 14.44 of Corcoran’s Tawakal Omar, with Ryan Sullivan third in 15.82 before he went to the high jump and,

Combs went 11.15 to take second in the 100-meter dash and 22.52 for second in the 200-meter dash over J-D’s Will Westpfal (22.95) in third place and Abdi (23.60) in fifth. Charlie English topped 11’6″ in the pole vault for second place as Jayden Recabo was fourth with 9’6″.

Joe Pedrosa-Garcia, who was third in the 400 hurdles in 59.55 seconds, also helped ESM get second in the 4×800 relay in 8:34.42 to J-D’s third-place 8:40.12. Tyler Quarry made it to second place in the pentathlon by earning 2,684 points, with J-D’s Noah Rafkis fourth. Elijah Evelyn added a fifth in the 3,200-meter run, with Brandon Cerlanek fourth and Bryce Oviedo fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase.

J-D countered with two wins from Kevin Vigneault, whose shot put of 43’8 1/4″ beat the 42’11” from ESM’s Andrew LeMarche in second place and 40’8″ from Victor Rodriguez in fourth. The discus had Vigneault win with 140’11” to beat out a 137’4″ from Oswego’s Logan Duval, with the Spartans’ Aaron Ali third at 129’5″ and K’Mari Jones (121’2″) fifth.

Brayden Rivera got third in the 400-meter dash in 51.31 seconds, with Hudson Groat third in the 800-meter run in 2:03.46. Jisan Lamichhane went 10:50 flat in the 3,200-meter run for third place and 4:48.25 at 1,600 meters for fourth place.

Westpfal, along with his third in the 200, ran the 100 sprint in 11.37 to get fifth place, while Dairien Hunter was fifth and Daksh Maini sixth in the 110 hurdles. Shane Gargiulo took fifth and Avery Kielbasinski was sixth in the 400 hurdles before they helped J-D take second in the 4×400 relay in 3:33.66.

Again, J-D’s girls team was led by its throwers and sprinters. Skylar Vaught’s discus throw of 123’4″ beat out the 112-foot throw of Kenna Ridzi, who was victorious in the shot put with 34’1 1/2″ to Vaught’s 31’10 1/2″ as ESM had Aniyah Jones fourth with 31’1″ and Laura Olmstead (29’6 3/4″) in fifth place.

As for Victoria Payne, she went 14.84 seconds to beat the field in the 100 hurdles, was second in the 200 in 26.18 and added a fourth in the 100 sprint in 12.84. Payne, Ellyana Deng, Amariyah McClinton and Nicki Militi to win the 4×100 in 50.75 to PSLA-Fowler’s 50.84, with ESM fifth in 52.20.

Militi got her own title in the 400 sprint, tearing to a time of 58.24 seconds to beat a field that included the Spartans’ Giana DiPietro third in 1:03.39.

Mary Jane Scott, in the 400 hurdles, prevailed in 1:09.74, chased by ESM teammates Amber Hayes in third (1:10.91) and Isla Ellerton in fourth (1:13.60), before an 800 where Meghana Reddy won in 2:33.02 over Jaelyn Jordan’s 2:37.51 as Bailey Rehm (2:39.04) was fourth. Norah Kirch got third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:24.70.

Brielle Rivera, clearing 8’6″, finished second in the pole vault, while Kaitlyn Cohen topped 8 feet for third place followed by two Spartans, Elise Manicni (8 feet) and Madalyn Pease (7 feet).

To lead ESM’s girls, Akuot Kuany won the high jump, clearing 5’6″ to edge the 5’5″ from PSLA-Fowler’s Amoni Gary as Deng finished fifth with 5’1″, while in the long jump Kuany prevailed with 17’10 3/4″, beating Deng’s second-place 16’7 1/2″ as Jones (15’11 1/4″) got fourth place for the Spartans.

Kuany added a third title in the triple jump, going 38’1 1/2″ to beat the field by more than five feet, including Deng (32’11”) in fourth place. In the 100 hurdles, Kuany was third in 15.49 seconds behind Payne as her sister, Ayak Kuany, finished fifth.

In the 4×800, ESM’s quartet of Jordan, Rachael Burt, Bailey Rehm and Leah Rehm won in 10:13.63 to J-D’s second-place 10:25.09. Burt was second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:33.04, while Jordan added a third in the 1,500 in 5:21.82 to go with her second in the 800.

Neveah Hackett was second in the pentathlon with 1,708 points and the Spartans were fourth in the 4×400 before Danika Bessig took fourth and Leah Rehm fifth in the steeplechase ahead of Reddy in sixth place.