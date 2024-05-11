CENTRAL NEW YORK – Five area high school track and field teams worked through the rain Friday and earned plenty of top finishes during the Arcaro Coed Classic at Baldwinsville’s Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Of those, Skaneateles did best, tying for sixth place in the boys event with 36 points while Westhill, Marcellus, West Genesee and Solvay also had strong finishes.

The Lakers’ Will Feeney engaged in two duels in the throwing events with Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Main. In the shot put, Feeney prevailed with 49 feet 4 inches to Main’s 48’6 1/2″, while in the discus Feeney was second with 139’9″ to Main’s 141’8″.

Over on the track, Skaneateles freshman Tritan Boucher beat the field in the 800-meter run, going two minutes, 1.27 seconds to edge the 2:01.64 from Liverpool’s Roman Murray as West Genesee had Dillon Holzwarth third in 2:04.34. Sophomore Ryan McCrone, in the pole vault, cleared 11 feet, second behind B’ville’s Doug Clark.

Marcellus’ Owen Alexander, in 15.78 seconds, was runner-up to East Syracuse Minoa’s Jay-Neil McDuffie (15.30) in the 110 hurdles, while Westhill had Drew O’Reilly second (4:32.74) to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Will Ditre (4:30.19) in the 1,600-meter run as the Mustangs’ Liam Eldridge was fourth in 4:35.68.

The Warriors’ LaDaryle Watkins cleared 5’8″ in the high jump and took third place. Alex Dacko was eighth and Anthony Cardoso ninth in the 3,200-meter run. The Mustangs’ Joe Striffler gained seventh place and Xander Szalach 10th in the 400-meter dash, Szalach improving to eighth in the high jump as Alex LoStracco was ninth in the 400 hurdles.

Over in the girls meet, Westhill’s Mallie Alt took second in the pole vault, topping 9 feet as Liverpool’s Layla Pearl Collins won with 9’6″ and Mary Kate Rewakowski (7 feet) was sixth.

Skaneateles had Lucy Fleckenstein go 10:39.77 in the 3,000-meter run to finish second, though well back of the 9:43.81 from F-M standout Izzie Sullivan, the Lakers adding an eighth in the 4×400 relay.

Solvay’s Kyira Davis contended in several events, rising to fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.29 and sixth in the 200-meter dash in 27.20 seconds. Marcellus’ Madison Foy (16.33 seconds) edged Westhill’s Emma Murphy (16.37) for fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Murphy, Dericka Trotman, Allison Langham and Reagan Talucci third in the 4×100 relay in 52.21 as Davis got Solvay (52.89) to fifth place, Trotman adding a sixth in the high jump clearing 5’2″.

West Genesee’s Thalia Petrie led her team with a third-place time of 7:56.03 in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase, while Claire Griffin was third in the 800-meter run in 2:22.01. Zoe Maupin was sixth in the 1,500 in 5:11.44 and Eliana Freeman sixth (30’3 1/2″) in the shot put as Amelia Jennings was seventh in the discus with 79’5″.

Sean Moser got fifth for the WG boys team in the boys 3,000 steeplechase in 11:01.94 as Dylan Frost was sixth in the 200 in 22.95 seconds eighth in the 100 in 11.39. The girls Wildcats were seventh in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

Jordan-Elbridge competed in the Weedsport Invitational, where on the boys side Alex Kunz was second in the 800 in 2:07.32, David Lawless got second in the 200 in 23.79 seconds and Roanan Ross earned second place in the shot put with 44’6 1/2″.