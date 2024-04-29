ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though the bulk of the remaining high school girls golf regular-season slate takes place over the next three weeks, some action took place during the school break.

For example, West Genesee met up with unbeaten SCAC Metro division leader Fayetteville-Manlius Green at West Hill Golf Course and could not keep up in a 131-171 defeat to the Hornets.

Sophia Simiele shot a 39, with Hollis Pfeiffer getting a 42. Madalyn Lauricella (46) and Mia Raymond (48) followed, but F-M Green had a top-four sweep led by a 30 from Elizabeth Noel as Maya Moddy (34), Gabby Dardis (35) and Bella Fullmer (36) followed.

WG played again in last Tuesday’s warm, windy conditions against F-M White at Green Lakes, where it got a whole lot closer, but lost 223-227 to the Hornets.

Simiele’s 46 led all individuals, four better than the 50 from F-M White’s Emma Li. Pfeiffer finished with a 58 that put her in a tie for fourth behind the Hornets’ Katherine Parmley (56) as Maddie Barstow shot a 61 and Lauricella added a 62.

At home again on Wednesday to face Cicero-North Syracuse Blue, WG again scored 171 as a whole, still trailing the Northstars, who posted 146.

This time it was Pfeiffer shooting her team’s low score, a 39. That beat a 40 from Simiele as Lauricella (43) and Barstow (49) followed. For C-NS Blue, Abby Hildreth matched Pfeiffer’s 39 as Isabella Borte (35) and Aubrey Panto (36) led all individuals.

In boys tennis, West Genesee, shut out in each of its first two outings, at least got on the board last Monday against Liverpool, yet still took a 5-2 defeat to the Warriors.

John McCann earned one of those points, in third singles, defeating Basan Gautman 6-2, 6-3 as, also in straight sets, the doubles team of Joe Paoli and Dan Alvaro worked past Andrew Wadie and Melvin Tran 6-3, 6-1. Also in doubles, Dhruv Sharma and Jonah Hanlon went to a third set but fell to Dan Wade and Edesari Uloho 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

WG also was on the board in Friday’s match against unbeaten Baldwinsville, a rematch of their April 16 match, but the Bees still prevailed by a 6-1 margin.

Ty’San Scott, in third singles, got a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jack Forman, while in the other singles matches Alvaro fell to Eric Ventura 6-0, 6-0 and Paoli lost 6-1, 6-2 to Mason Doan.

Having to forfeit one doubles match, the Wildcats contested the others, seeing McCann pair with Sawyer Ruston in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Nick Fogu and Kai Wilson.

Jacob Dalton and Nate Ruston did not get a game in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Zach Pendergast and Ethon Haahr, with Sharma and Hanlon beaten by Hugh Willmot and Brandon Dougherty 6-2, 6-1.