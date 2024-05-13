CAZENOVIA — On May 6, The Toast artisan bakery and cafe announced plans to close its Cazenovia location permanently and relocate to Syracuse to open Sugar Grove cafe and bakery.

Tonya Starkey and Kylie Gunnip, the business’ mother-daughter owners, shared the news in a post on “The Toast Cazenovia” Facebook page.

“This is a bittersweet announcement, but we are overall very excited for what is to come,” the post says. “May 11 will be our last day in business as The Toast. . . . It has been an amazing journey the last nine years in business, and we have changed so much as people and as a business. We are thankful for everything and everyone that

The Toast has brought into our lives, but [we] are excited to move and focus on what we love the most. More announcements to come so please stay tuned! The dearest thank you to all of you who have supported us through the beginning, through every change, and here until the end. We love The Toast and we love you all.”

The Toast moved into Cazenovia’s Theophilus Cazenove building at 126 Nelson St. in 2020 after outgrowing its original Canastota location, which the business had called home since opening in 2015.

In addition to a large selection of pastries and other bakery items, The Toast has provided Cazenovia residents and visitors with breakfast and lunch sandwiches, plated breakfasts, soups, salads, coffees, and other drinks.

The business has also served as a wholesale bakery for other area restaurants and cafes.

On May 9, Starkey informed the Cazenovia Republican that neither she nor her daughter would be doing interviews about the move at this time.