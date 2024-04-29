CENTRAL NEW YORK – At no point this spring would the West Genesee track and field teams have a more crowded schedule than when it wasn’t even in school.

During the spring break, the Wildcats competed three times in four days, starting with a large-scale meet at Cicero-North Syracuse, continuing with last Thursday’s head-to-head battle with Auburn and concluding Friday with another big event, the Chittenango Invitational.

In the middle of all this was the Auburn meet, one dominated by WG as it subdued the Maroons 107-33 on the boys side and 117-17 on the girls side.

Dylan Frost and Dillon Holzwarth each won a pair of races. Frost ran the 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.91, with Will Fettig second in both sprints.

Holzwarth, for his part, tore to a time of 4:52.78 in the 1,600-meter run and then took the 800-meter run in 2:11.14. Arthur Macholl was first at 3,200 meters in 11:18.27 and Logan Scott beat the field in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.79 to Nick LaManna’s 1:02.93. The Wildcats also won the 4×400 relay in 4:11.12 and the 4×800 in 9:50.12.

Hayden Rothenberg claimed the long jump with 15 feet 7 inches and the triple jump with 34’3”, Jayden Maeweathers adding a top shot put of 42’8” and Jake Coffey clearing 5’4” in the high jump.

WG’s girls had Rebecca Dickey go 5:18.59 at 1,500 meters and also win the long jump with 13’6”, while Amelia Jennings went 31’3 3/4” in the shot put and Eliana Freeman threw the discus 75 feet.

Erin Fortune took the 400 sprint in 1:06.22 and helped WG win the 4×400 in 4:43.46. Zoe Maupin (3,000 meters, 11:28.01), Sofia Barba (200, 28.87 seconds), Andrea Conklin (800, 2:34.61), Lily Pellegrino (400 hurdles, 1:13.95) and Mikenna Komuda (100 hurdles, 19.70) also had first-place finishes.

When the Chittenango meet took place, WG’s Chloe Feitze was third in the girls featured Fleet Feet Mile in 5:12.03, while Westhill finished in the top 10 on both the boys and girls sides as Jordan-Elbridge was also in the field with Alex Kunz taking fifth in the boys pentathlon, earning 2,282 points.

The Warriors had Derricka Trotman win the girls high jump when she cleared 5’3” with fewer misses than two others, Trotman adding a sixth in the 100 hurdles and helping Westhill take fifth in the 4×100 relay.

Mallie Alt got second place (9 feet) and Mary Kate Rewakowski third (8’6”) in the pole vault. Isabel Young earned fourth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.80. Morgan Heise got sixth in the pentathlon with 1,661 points, with Emma Marshall sixth in both the shot put and discus.

Edward Popp took second in the boys full-field mile in 4:39.94, just behind the 4:39.19 from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Will Beecher, with Drew O’Reilly adding a second in the 800 in 2:01.63 to the 1:59 flat from Cicero-North Syracuse’s Dante Melfi.

Ladaryle Watkins earned third place in the high jump, clearing 5’8” as Derrick Trotman tied for sixth and, in the discus, got fifth place with 116’10”.

Also for the Westhill girls, Eileen Mullen won the 3,000 at the Crush Kids Cancer meet in Oswego, her time of 11:09.82 nearly half a minute ahead of the field, while Claire Sansbury won the discus with 75’8”.

Skaneateles was part of the Cahill Classic at Sauquoit Valley, where Will Feeney again was victorious in the boys discus with a throw of 142’1” and added a second in the shot put with 48’7 1/4”.

The Lakers were second in the sprint medley relay in 4:02.57 and fourth in the distance medley relay, with Ryan McCrone sixth in the pole vault clearing 11 feet.

Mia Johnson gave the girls Lakers a third-place finish in the 400 sprint in 1:06.33, with Tobi DiRubbo third in the 1,500 in 5:27.25.