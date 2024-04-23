CICERO – When six area track and field teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium Tuesday for a high-profile dual meet, Baldwinsville’s boys side topped all of them.

The Bees earned victories over host C-NS 87-63, also topping Liverpool 109-41. B’ville also proved too much for West Genesee 121-29 while taking out East Syracuse Minoa 149-21 and handling Living Word Academy 138-12.

In the first race on the card, the boys 4×800 relay, B’ville’s quartet of Zach Arria, Paul Clark, Noah Covert and Ryan Wilson tore to victory in eight minutes, 32.50 seconds, with ESM (8:50.87) and the field well behind.

B’ville went 1-2 in the 4×400 relay, the quartet of Arria, Clark, Chris Zellar and Nate Glidden going 3:39.33 as Chris Patruano, Rex Kierkegaard, George Bauer and Patrick Smith were second in 3:52.81.

Covert then dominated the 3,200-meter run, his 9:48.78 the only time under 10 minutes as Kozman (10:17.39) was third. Chris Zellar won, too, going 52.91 seconds in the 400-meter dash to hold off C-NS’s Dan Henry (52.98) as Nate Glidden was third in 53.84 and Chris Patruano (55.15) got fourth place.

A close 4×100 relay had Adam Aviles, Anthony Noda, Declan Pridmore and Mason Cavallaro second in 45.14 seconds, two-hundredths of a second behind ESM’s winning 45.12. Jacob Guelli took second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:03.36, with Angelo Sawyers fourth and Logan Bolton fifth.

Logan Zapf was second in the 110 high hurdles in 17.40 seconds, with Jackson Creelman (18.63) fifth as Wyatt Decker got second in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.40 to WG’s Logan Scott (59.24) and Zapf took third in the long jump with 19 feet 8 1/2 inches.

Lucas Houghton threw the shot put 42’3″ for second place, with Dimitri Ioannidis fourth (41’5 1/2″) and Gibson Boudov fifth (41’4″) before he improved to third (116’11”) in the discus as Houghton (113’2″) was fifth.

Adam Kozman, in 4:39.42, was second to C-NS’s Rhett Andrews (4:35.48) at 1,600 meters as Wilson got third in 4:45.56. Cavallaro was third (24.49 seconds) and Arthur Bullock (24.70) fourth in the 200-meter dash, while Cavallaro had a fourth-place time of 11.91 in the 100-meter dash. Kierkegaard was fifth in the 800 in 2:09.50 and cleared 5’4″ for fifth place in the high jump.

Owen Johnson and Doug Clark both cleared 10 feet in the pole vault to share third place. In the triple jump, Cooper Christman finished fourth with 41’1″ and Decker (40’10 1/2″) was fifth.

Over in the girls meet at C-NS, B’ville only beat Living Word 121-21. It was close against West Genesee but took a 76-70 defeat as it fell 83-67 to ESM, 95-55 to Liverpool and lost 91-59 to the host Northstars, who went a perfect 5-0

Still, the Bees got a 4×400 victory when Amerie Williams, Emerson Clavijo, Aaniya Johnson and Kamryn Barton posted 4:08.20 ahead of Liverpool’s 4:11.75 before Yolanda Wei beat the field by more than 20 seconds in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:59.48.

Barton went 1:02.75 in the 400-meter dash, second to Liverpool’s Mia Wright (1:00.75), with Ava Davis fifth in 1:05.29. Barton later took fourth in the 200 in 27.92 seconds as Kate DeFio, in the pole vault, topped 8 feet for second place and Nela Loftin got a second-place triple jump of 35’3″.

Williams, Clavijo, Natalie Bartkowiak and Aaniya Johnson were second in the 4×100 relay in 52.24 seconds. B’ville also was fourth in the 4×800 relay in 10:46.62 that included Ella DeFio, who was third in the 3,000-meter run in 11:33.50.

Wei went 2:36.47 for fifth place in the 800. Clavijo got sixth in the 100 sprint in 13.72 and Clare Horan was sixth (1:15.23) in the 400 hurdles and Loftin sixth (4’8″) in the high jump. Nicole Pelletier had a sixth-place long jump of 14’10 1/4″.