ONONDAGA COUNTY – A school break did not mean that area boys and girls track and field teams rested – far from it.

Between the annual Spring Break Invitational at Westhill and West Genesee taking part in a high-profile six-team meet at Cicero-North Syracuse, Tuesday’s slate was quite eventful.

At Westhill, one big local star was Skaneateles boys thrower Will Feeney. He threw the shot put 46 feet 10 inches and then, in winning the discus, heaved it 141’7”, more than 10 feet clear of any other thrower while Lakers teammate Ryan McCrone prevailed in the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 10’6”.

Marcellus saw a 1-2 finish in the boys triple jump, led by Joe Striffler, whose best attempt of 42’7” beat out the 42’4 1/2” put up by his Mustangs teammate, Paul Swenson.

Liam Eldridge took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:04.34 right before Striffler, Swenson, Xander Szalach and Andrew McCaffrey get second in the 4×400 in 3:36.10 as Westhill was fifth and Skaneateles sixth.

Another local duel took place in the high jump, with Westhill’s LaDaryle Watkins prevailing as he cleared 5’8” with fewer misses than Szalach. Watkins’ teammate, Derrick Trotman, was third with 5’6”.

Swenson got second place in the long jump, going 20’7 3/4”. Nolan Hoey finished third in the shot put with 44’8 1/4” with Jordan-Elbridge thrower Roanan Ross fourth in 40’8” as Hoey added a fifth (117’2”) in the discus, while Sophia Bianchi got fifth in the girls 200 hurdles in 32.24 seconds.

Westhill’s girls won the rarely-contested 3×100 shuttle hurdle relay, with Dericka Trotman, Isabel Young and Molly Thompson finishing in 52 seconds flat over Cato-Meridian’s 54.68.

Then Trotman won another unique event, the 200-meter hurdles, her 31.02 beating out the 31.11 from Solvay’s Kyira Davis, and added a first-place high jump of 5 feet as Young was third in 31.38 to go with a second-place triple jump of 33’4 1/2”.

Also for the Warriors, a 1-2 finish in the pole vault involved Mary Kate Rewakowski clearing 9 feet and Mallie Alt getting to second place, topping 8’6”.

Davis starred for Solvay as she took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.23 seconds, fourth in the long jump with 16’3” and fifth in the 200 in 27.56, while Solvay got third place in the

3×100 shuttle hurdles relay in 56.75 seconds. Antwan Hicks went 20’2 1/2” in the boys long jump and finished in fourth place.

Jael Hill threw the shot put 33’5” and finished third, while Eileen Mullen was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase as the Warriors were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:34.77.

On the girls side for Skaneateles, Lucy Fleckenstein finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:09.43 before the Lakers got fourth in the 4×400 in 4:43.06 and Bishop Ludden finished sixth in 4:49.71.Among boys competitors for Westhill, Alex Dacko ran 1,600 meters in 4:45.48 for fourth place, with Edward Popp sixth as Ayden Williams was fifth in the triple jump.

As for West Genesee, it met up not just with C-NS, but also Baldwinsville, Liverpool, East Syracuse Minoa and Living Word Academy, unable to win against any of the boys opponents head-to-head but topping B’ville 76-70 and LWA 120-17 on the girls side.

Amid all of it, the Wildcats’ girls won the 4×800 as Andrea Conklin, Claire Griffin, Erin Fortune and Peyton Long went 9:53.33 to edge Liverpool’s 9:54.64.

Chloe Feitze was victorious in the 1,500 in 5:03.23, with Karolina Lata third and Zoe Maupin fourth. Lily Pelegrino got second in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.84 and Griffin took second in the 800 (2:25.36). Grace McInerney had a second-place long jump of 15’11 1/2”.

On the boys side, WG’s Logan Scott won the 400 hurdles in 59.24 seconds, the only competitor to break a minute. Dylan Frost, in 23.84, went 1-2 with Will Fettig (24.42) in the 200 and was third in the 100 in 11.78.

Hayden Rothenberg added another title in the triple jump, his 43’1” more than a foot ahead of the competition. Dillan Holzwarth had a season-beset 10:31.68 in the 3,200 to finish fourth and Landon Derbyshire was fourth in the discus with 116’5”.