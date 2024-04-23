CICERO – Instead of a one-on-one clash, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams competed Tuesday at Bragman Stadium while joined by four other schools in a multiple dual meet.

When all the scores were tallied, the C-NS girls had edged Liverpool 77-72 and won 84-66 on the boys side, with the girls Northstars also winning over Baldwinsville, East Syracuse Minoa, West Genesee and Faith Heritage and the boys topping everyone except the Bees.

Amid all of it, Anna Eells won multiple events for the C-NS girls. She ran the 100-meter hurdles in 15.93 seconds and also had the top triple jump of 39 feet 5 inches that put her just one inch behind the top state jump of 39’6″ from Calhoun’s Sophia Hines.

Jaydin Mackey, in 12.89 seconds, was one-hundredth of a second behind ESM’s Evanni McDuffie (12.88) in the 100-meter dash, but then joined Selena Moreno, Grace Murray and Stephanie Todd to win the 4×100 relay in 50.45 and then won the 200-meter dash in 26.54 to the 26.67 from Liverpool’s Mikayla Greene.

Cameron Sisk took second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:17.93, with Brigid Gill second in the discus thanks to a toss of 77’5″ and Jasmine Ayre third in the long jump with 15’11”.

For the Liverpool girls, Taylor Page was again victorious in the 800-meter run, her 2:21.73 putting her in the top 25 of the state rankings at that distance, while Kaitlyn Hotaling went to first place in the 3,000-meter run in 10:53.95, more than half a minute ahead of the field.

By clearing 9 feet, Layla Pearl Collins was victorious in the pole vault, while Mia Wright emerged with a victory in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.75. Georgia Jwaskiewicz and Audrey Jenkins tied for second in the high jump, both clearing 4’10”, and Addison Ziegler went 8:20.29 in the 2,000 steeplechase to get second place as the Northstars’ Maddie Frisch (8:46.13) was third.

The Warriors were second in the 4×800 in 9:54.64, just behind WG’s 9:53.33, and got to second in the 4×400 in 4:11.75 to C-NS’s third-place 4:16.35. Liverpool was third in the 4×800 in 8:58.70 as Greene took third and Mia Wright fourth in the 100 sprint behind Mackey.

Over on the boys side for C-NS, Rhett Andrews set a personal mark in the 1,600-meter run, prevailing in 4:35.48 to the 4:39.52 for B’ville’s Adam Kozman, and then finished second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.36.

Joe Main continued to dominate throwing events, his shot put of 47’9″ more than five feet ahead of the field and, with a discus of 126’6″, beat out a 124’11” throw from ESM’s Aaron Ali.

Dan Henry got second in the 400-meter dash, his 52.98 just behind the 52.91 from B’ville’s Chris Zellar, and took second in the pole vault clearing 11’6″ behind ESM’s Charlie English (12 feet). The Northstars were third in the 4×100 in 45.47 and third in the 4×400 in 3:54.39.

Liverpool’s boys wins came in three places, including the 3,000 steeplechase, where Roman Murray got to the finish line in 10:41.60, the only time under 11 minutes as C-NS’s Nolan Zinsmeyer (11:11.28) was third.

Over in field events, Ny’Quez Madison went 21’8 1/2″ in the long jump and Aundreas McLaughlin cleared 5’6″ in the high jump with fewer misses than C-NS’s Andrew Potter. Madison added a third in the high jump (5’4″) and was fourth in the 200 as Takeoni Ryan got third in the 110 hurdles in 18.38 seconds.