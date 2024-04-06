CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two area high school girls lacrosse programs with proud histories that include multiple state championships went at it Thursday night when Fayetteville-Manlius faced Christian Brothers Academy on the Hornets’ home turf.

And they would wage a close, tense battle not decided until the final seconds, when F-M held on and, led by Taylor Novack, got past the Brothers 11-10.

Both teams had won their season openers, so the winner would get to 2-0. Novack would, at times, carry the Hornets’ attack, not letting up until she had netted six goals.

Julianna Cogliandro and Kathryn McNany both scored twice, with Cogliandro tacking on a pair of assists. Brooke Southwick added a goal and Camille Ryan earned an assist as Cogliandro picked up a team-best five ground balls.

On CBA’s side, Lilah Kirch scored four times, with Maeve Mackenzie adding three goals. Madison Ceclia got two goals and an assist, Carmella Fairbanks adding one goal and one assist. Sydney Vaughn and Ryann Murphy also had assists. Maddie Evans had 11 saves, three more than Hornets counterpart Micaela Jennings.

CBA had begun its season two nights earlier, against Cazenovia, and led by the trio of Mackenzie, Kirch and Sydney Vaughn ran over the Lakers in a 19-3 decision.

It was 12-2 by halftime, with Mackenzie the focal point of the attack not just because she scored five times, but backed it up with a trio of assists.

Kirch also found the net five times, with Vaughn generating four goals. Emily McCartney chimed in with two goals and two assists, Ceclia adding a goal and two assists. Other goals went to Fairbanks and Caroline Harrigan.

Jamesville-DeWitt played twice late in the week, and would try to use Saturday’s game against Watertown to recover from an 18-12 defeat to Fulton two days earlier.

The Red Rams and Red Dragons have engaged in plenty of memorable games in recent years. This one had plenty of production on both ends, J-D led by Sadie Withers, who netted five goals, and

Merris Kessler, who had three goals and four assists. Lilian Wells scored twice as single goals went to Alexis Scaramuzzino and Taylor Keehfus.

However, Fulton’s Mya Carroll matched Withers by scoring five times and getting two assists, while Carroll’s teammate, Carleigh Patterson, topped everyone, earning six goals and four assists.

As it turned out, J-D could not turn it around against Watertown, taking an 11-6 loss to the Cyclones, who got away late led by Amalia Netto, whose five goals nearly matched the entire Rams roster.

Kessler, with three goals, paced J-D, but Withers was held to a single goal, equaled by Margaret Bliss and Lacey Phaneuf. Brooke Bort picked up an assist.

East Syracuse Minoa played Tuesday against Oswego and lost, 13-8, to the Buccaneers, who got three-goal hat tricks from Aliana DiBlasi, Taylor Geraci and Kylie Fritton.

No one on the Spartans could match that level of production, with Sophia Ferris and Jordis Aldrich scoring twice. Madison Wood had a goal and assist, with Rhiannon Cobb, Anna Paduano and Lillian DiNatale also converting.

However, on Saturday the Spartans improved to 2-2 overall, edging Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 8-7.