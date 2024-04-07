Charles Lester Davis, 98, of Erieville, died peacefully on Thursday April 4, 2024 in the comforts of his own home where he had lived independently until just weeks ago. He was born in Nelson, N.Y., on Dec. 27, 1925, to Charles and Eloie Davis. He married Virginia Lyga on Dec. 11, 1947, and they were married for 72 years before her death in 2020.

Lester was a much-loved math teacher and coach with the Cazenovia Central School District from 1967 to 1985, the same school that he graduated from in 1944. After retirement from CCSD, he worked for 10 years at the Developmental Learning Center at S.U.N.Y. Morrisville College where he helped many a struggling nursing student and athlete through their mathematics classes. He was a member of the Cazenovia United Methodist Church and the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York. Lester loved summers at Hatch Lake and winters in Myrtle Beach, he was an avid gardener and was delighted to be the favorite “hired” hand for his son’s Hawknest farms. His memory remained sharp throughout his life and he relished in sharing stories of his time in the Navy during WWII where he served as a Fire Controlman Third Class on the USS Dayton (CL105) from 1944 to 1946.

Surviving are his children, Richard (Lori) Davis of Liverpool and Tami (Ritch) Selfridge of DuBois, PA; his son-in-law, David Clements of New Hartford; his daughter-in-law, Nancy Davis of Cazenovia along with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia in 2020, his son Charles “Charlie” C. Davis in 2019 and his daughter Kathleen Clements in 2008.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Welsh Union Cemetery in Nelson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Davis family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.