UTICA – Even with a history of vast success in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional tournament, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team faced a different kind of challenge this time around.

During Friday night’s state semifinal at Utica’s Nexus Center, Adirondack United, who beat the Lakers a month ago, did so again, prevailing by a 6-1 margin to deny Skaneateles a chance at a fourth state title.

From a shared championship with Potsdam in 2014 to outright championships in 2017 and 2022, Skaneateles was tied with Salmon River with the most tournament titles, three apiece, and was looking to break the tie.

Yet this state “Frozen Four” was a new experience for this group of Lakers, which wasn’t the case for Adirondack United, who made the finals a season ago before falling 2-1 to Clinton.

What was more, Adirondack carried the confidence gained from beating Skaneateles 6-0 on Jan. 19 at Allyn Arena, something that was evident from the moment the puck dropped in Utica.

Unable to generate many opportunities, the Lakers watched as Adirondack took the lead for good with Bayley Duffy’s first-period goal, but the second period was even more decisive.

Gianna Marcantonio would twice put shots past Skaneateles goalie Brooke Coffey, with Aubrey Lozier finding the net in between, creating a 4-0 margin that extended the combined margin of the two meetings to 10-0.

Finally, the Lakers were able to solve Adirondack’s stout defense on a third-period goal by Grace Marquardt, assisted by Cora Major and Makyala Barron, but Lililan Willis tacked on another goal as Adirondack moved on to the state final.

Having finished at 12-5-1, Skaneateles will see five seniors graduate – Finley Hogan, Josie Rioux, Ali Yockell, Sam Catalfano and Rylee Cantalfano. A large returning cast in 2024-25, including Coffey, Marquardt, Major, Barron, Lily Kennedy, Taryn McDonald and Sophia Browning, will bring expectations to go after sectional and state honors again.