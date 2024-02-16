“Tell my friends that I’ve died,

Tell them that I’m out here

in the sky, my eyes wide open

My face covered up by this

endless blue shroud

That I’ve gone off, empty to the stars.”

– Federico Garcia Lorca

Those who knew Kathryn Dowling Murphy Rehrig will not be surprised by the fact that she found the perfect words to announce her own passing. Kathryn passed away at home on Feb. 13, 2024.

She is predeceased by her parents William Taliaferro and Eleanor King Murphy, her brother, Bill Jr. and her husband, Paul Nayland Rehrig. Kathryn was mother to two amazing children, Kristen Rehrig Van Ryn (Michael,) of Marcellus, and Paul William Rehrig (Erin,) of Sterling, MA. She leaves behind four grandchildren who loved their Georgie so very much: Jillian Van Ryn, Olivia Van Ryn, Kate Rehrig and Paulie Rehrig.

Kathryn’s life was a wonderful journey, filled with love, laughter and the warmth of family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, artistic creativity and an unbreakable spirit that will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be missed by many!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathryn’s honor to Marcellus Free Library or your favorite charity.

Condolences for the family may be left at plisfuneralhome.com.