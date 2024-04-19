Submitted by Karen Jean Smith
Gallery Coordinator
Nature-inspired artworks by student artists are being celebrated at Baltimore Woods Nature Center with a vibrant exhibit through the month of May.
From May 6 through May 31 the gallery walls of the Interpretive Center at Baltimore Woods Nature Center will be adorned with the art of elementary through senior high students from five different school districts. Paintings, drawings, ceramics, prints, photographs and more will be on display. The exhibit will be launched with a reception and ceremony for the artists, their families, friends and teachers.
The public is invited to view the exhibit Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a walk through the preserve as well. The nature center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus and there are no admission or parking fees.
“We look forward to this display every year” states gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith. “It’s fun to see the enthusiasm expressed by the students in their work and also when they come to see the show. On a more serious note, it is the mission of Baltimore Woods Nature Center to connect communities and nature in wisdom and wonder. By studying flora, fauna, landscapes or other aspects of nature to create works of art, these fundamental connections can be made. It is only fitting that we celebrate the students, their achievements and the school art programs.
Marcellus Central School District
Driver Middle School
Carter Auerbach, Ella Hakes
Art Educator: Cher Ferrara
Marcellus Senior High School
Jadyn Baker, Victoria Bosak, Anna Smorol
Art Educator: Tara Charles
Marcellus Senior High School
Marguerite (Maggie) Troup, Tucker Guerrina, Enzo Simiele
Art Educator: Daniel Bingham
Onondaga Central School District
Onondaga Central Junior/Senior High School
Daelyn Cousineau, Maddie Miller, Heather Thorpe
Art Educator: Kimberly Beckeman
State Street Elementary School
Drake Grillo, Sophia Makhlouf, Maude Sosville
Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton
West Genesee Central School District
West Genesee Senior High School
Alivia Dunn, Kaitlyn Hoy, Molly Sheehan
Art Educator: John Capria
West Genesee Intermediate School
Elif Duz, Jude Irvin, Evangeline Choueiry
Art Educator: William Haining