Submitted by Karen Jean Smith

Gallery Coordinator

Nature-inspired artworks by student artists are being celebrated at Baltimore Woods Nature Center with a vibrant exhibit through the month of May.

From May 6 through May 31 the gallery walls of the Interpretive Center at Baltimore Woods Nature Center will be adorned with the art of elementary through senior high students from five different school districts. Paintings, drawings, ceramics, prints, photographs and more will be on display. The exhibit will be launched with a reception and ceremony for the artists, their families, friends and teachers.

The public is invited to view the exhibit Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a walk through the preserve as well. The nature center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus and there are no admission or parking fees.

“We look forward to this display every year” states gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith. “It’s fun to see the enthusiasm expressed by the students in their work and also when they come to see the show. On a more serious note, it is the mission of Baltimore Woods Nature Center to connect communities and nature in wisdom and wonder. By studying flora, fauna, landscapes or other aspects of nature to create works of art, these fundamental connections can be made. It is only fitting that we celebrate the students, their achievements and the school art programs.

Marcellus Central School District

Driver Middle School

Carter Auerbach, Ella Hakes

Art Educator: Cher Ferrara

Marcellus Senior High School

Jadyn Baker, Victoria Bosak, Anna Smorol

Art Educator: Tara Charles

Marcellus Senior High School

Marguerite (Maggie) Troup, Tucker Guerrina, Enzo Simiele

Art Educator: Daniel Bingham

Onondaga Central School District

Onondaga Central Junior/Senior High School

Daelyn Cousineau, Maddie Miller, Heather Thorpe

Art Educator: Kimberly Beckeman

State Street Elementary School

Drake Grillo, Sophia Makhlouf, Maude Sosville

Art Educator: Chelsea Hamilton

West Genesee Central School District

West Genesee Senior High School

Alivia Dunn, Kaitlyn Hoy, Molly Sheehan

Art Educator: John Capria

West Genesee Intermediate School

Elif Duz, Jude Irvin, Evangeline Choueiry

Art Educator: William Haining