James J. Orlando, 65, of Baldwinsville, NY and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo, Jim was raised in Syracuse and graduated from West Genesee High School, Class of ‘78. He bragged about attending the college of hard knocks and began his construction career at V.I.P. Structures. Jim worked his way up from, “head of all concrete” to vice president of national accounts. He was the president of DooleyMack Constructors of South Florida, winning many awards and accolades for the company.

Most recently, Jim worked at Cameron General Contractors overseeing the construction of senior living projects all over the east coast.

When he wasn’t working his full-time job, Jim dabbled in all types of construction projects. He developed and renovated many buildings in the village of Baldwinsville and along with many others, helped turn a once blighted area into the village it is today.

His family lovingly called him, the Walt Disney of Baldwinsville … he was a dreamer and a doer. Jim was the owner of the B’ville Diner for over 20 years. The diner was his pride and joy and his staff were like a second family to him.

Jim loved his community and was a member of the Architectural Review Board, the Kiwanis Club and Elks Club for 27 years.

He had a bigger-than-life personality and an over-the-top, non-stop work ethic. Jim had a heart of gold and was generous beyond compare. He was truly a believer in second chances and loved to motivate and give people the opportunity to be the best they could be.

Jim enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Timber Banks Golf Club in Baldwinsville and the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was a true-blue Buffalo Bills fan and a lover of classic cars, Bob Seger, Crown Royal and happy hours at his tiki bar with a martini in hand. He lived life to its fullest and his family meant the world to him.

Jim is predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Amy Orlando; his uncles, Joe Orlando and Pete Orlando; father, Jerry Brown, sister-in-law, Cynthia McKenzie, brother, Richard Schoening and grandson, Tyler Schaffner.

He is survived by his wife of 24 fantastic years, Laura A. (Chewens) Orlando; his mother, Nina Brown; his daughters, Amy (Zach) Manchee and Traci (Andy) Schaffner; son, Tom (Heidi) Orlando; brother-in-law, Darryl McKenzie; nieces, Allison McKenzie and Jessica McKenzie and grandchildren; Mackenzie Schaffner, Jason Schaffner, Braden Schaffner, Jasmine Orlando, Cash Orlando, Cruz Orlando and his precious Savannah Manchee.

Calling hours were held on Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on March 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 State Route 31, Baldwinsville. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642.

