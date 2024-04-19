David Winslow Polhemus, 91, died Friday, April 10, 2024, in Rio Rancho, NM surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Woodsville, NH, to Oscar and Helen Polhemus on Dec. 12, 1932. He is a graduate of Indiana University, Boston University School of Theology, Trinity University and Andover Newton School of Theology. He was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church, and served New Hampshire churches including North Charlestown, West Unity, Lebanon and Grantham. He was a chaplain in the US Army for 21 years and a licensed pastoral counceller for 11years.

He is survived by his wife Gwenneth of 67 years, daughter Janet and her husband Robert Walker, son Mark Polhemus and his wife Beth, daughter Trudy and her husband Mark Stratton, sister Mary Hamblett, and brother Philip and his wife Rita. David is also survived by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Margaret and her husband Harry Olmstead and brother-in-law Benjamin Hamblett.

A celebration of life was held at the Gilford United Methodist Church in Gilford, NH on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m.

Burial followed at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.

David’s family asks that if you would like to consider a donation in his name, they are suggesting Bread for The World, PO Box 96416, Washington, DC 20020-6416 and/or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wilkinsonbeane.com.