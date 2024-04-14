Carl S. Shaw, 76, of Cazenovia passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was born Dec. 4, 1947, in Fulton, MS, to James and Laura Shaw. Carl was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, Class of 1966, where he was the quarterback of their football team and a member of their baseball and basketball teams. Carl was employed at New Process Gear for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking day trips with his riding companions on his Harley Davidson. Carl was a coach for T-ball and the CYAA basketball team at St. James Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maureen; his daughters, Danielle (Jerry Coleman) Shaw of Morrisville and Shannon (Andre) Schokker of Cazenovia; his sisters, Sarah Shaw of Chittenango and Mary Fritz of Illinois; three grandchildren, Marcus (Leigh) Schokker, Kilian Crowley and Reilly Crowley; one great granddaughter, Marleigh Schokker, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his siblings, James Shaw, Jack Shaw, Jill Emmons and Cindy Grovesnor.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2024 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. There are no funeral services. Contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate.cancer.org. Condolences for the Shaw family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.