Robert Johnson Wondrack passed away on April 6, 2024.

Bob was born in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 1937. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1959, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and was hired by Aerofin Corporation in Syracuse.

Bob and the lovely Mae McDonald were married in June 1959, and after starting their family in Chicago, they moved to Dewitt, and later to Cazenovia, NY where they lived for over 40 years. Bob and Mae also lived at Heron’s Landing on Sanibel Island, FL, before moving to Fiddlers Creek in Naples, FL.

Bob and Mae have three wonderful children: Tracy Dean (Frank) of Eastham, MA, Linda Wondrack of Boston, MA, and James Wondrack (Sylvia) of Pittsford, N.Y.; four beautiful grandchildren: Carly Dean-Chow (Richard), Julia Wondrack, Nate “the Great” Wondrack, and Lily Hauschildt. Bob was thrilled to become a great-grandfather to Thea Dean-Chow. Bob was pre-deceased by his sister Sallie Kull, and leaves behind his sister-in-law, June Brooks, three adored nieces and their families: Kathy Morris, Susan Holliday and Laura Brooks.

Bob established RJ Wondrack Co & Airkinetics of Florida, Co., self-employed, Manufacturer’s Representative companies – designing air-filtration and heat transfer systems for firms such as GE Gas Turbines.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends, golfing, boating and summer vacations at the beach, watching his children’s sports, and spending time on Cazenovia Lake with his grandchildren.

This June is Bob and Mae’s 65th wedding anniversary.

It was serendipitous that he passed on his 87th birthday.

Please celebrate Bob by donating to a charity of your choice. The family plans to have a service and celebration-of-life when Mae returns to Upstate New York.