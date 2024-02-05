MATTYDALE – A strong start, especially by Zenon Gasiorowski, had the Baldwinsivlle boys bowling team considering how much it could accomplish in the course of Sunday’s Section III team tournament at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

However, the Bees could not quite keep pace with other contenders over the course of the six-game tournament and settled for a fourth-place finish in Class A and fifth among all Division I (large school) teams.

Gasiorowski’s 265 opening game was the best of the entire field, and for the entire day just five individual games were better – four 268s and a 277 from Whitesboro’s Kaidan Fischer.

It helped B’ville to a team score of 1,028, just 22 behind Cicero-North Syracuse, but the Bees slumped to a 922 in the second as C-NS got 1,107, its best total of the tournament.

A 940 third game was followed, in the afternoon session, by the Bees shooting 1,010 in the fourth game before closing with games of 902 and 906 and finishing with a total of 5,708.

C-NS, trailing Central Square at the break, took the lead for good in the fourth game and, with a total of 6,108, finished 162 ahead of New Hartford and 193 in front of Central Square, earning a return trip to Strike-N-Spare for March’s state tournament.

Following his 265, Gasiorowski had games of 199 and 196 to close out the morning and peaked in the afternoon session with a 214. Some late struggles meant that, with a 1,203, Gasiorowski finished 22nd among individuals.

Jason Ouillette had middle games of 226 and 245 and, with 1,164, got 34th place. Jordan Sevigny had a 214 opening game and two other games of 204 in his 1,149 series as Scott Ritcey had a 1,085 and high game of 217. Sam Leonardo bowled the morning session and shot 200 and 202, with Aidan Wojtalewski shooting a 246 in his only game and Liam Reedy posting a 170.

B’ville’s top individuals will take part in the Section III Shoot-Out Tournament on Feb. 14.