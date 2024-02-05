TOWN OF CICERO – Drakos Clinical Dynamics, a pioneer in rapid, accessible healthcare innovation, expanded its services Monday, Feb. 5, with a second urgent care location in Central New York. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Drakos as it broadens the scope of its urgent care to serve both pediatric and adult patients.

Drakos now has more than 40 providers, nurses and support staff between its two urgent care locations.

The new 3,000 sf inclusive facility, located at 5586 Legionnaire Drive, Cicero, offers traditional urgent care services for children and adults as well as advanced onsite laboratory testing, onsite x-rays and Drakos’ IV and intramuscular wellness program services.

In response to the evolving healthcare landscape exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Drakos Clinical Dynamics has been offering flexible healthcare solutions. The company has been dedicated to providing mobile and concierge medical services, as well as medical, laboratory and risk mitigation logistics for large-scale events and productions.

Founder and CEO Heather Drake Bianchi expressed the company’s commitment to delivering healthcare without walls, emphasizing the importance of reaching patients wherever they are, whether at home, the workplace, or another safe location. The new urgent care location will extend this commitment, providing accessible and inclusive healthcare for patients of all ages.

The first Drakos location, dedicated to pediatric urgent care, has been addressing the unique healthcare needs of more than 3,000 children – as well as providing care for their family members in the same visit – since opening in May 2023. With the expansion to a second location, Drakos Clinical Dynamics is poised to meet the broader and growing healthcare demands of the community by offering specialized care for both pediatric and adult patients.

“As we continue to grow and innovate, we are excited about the possibilities of shaping the future of healthcare,” said Heather Drake Bianchi, a seasoned entrepreneur and healthcare professional, highlighted the company’s journey from its roots in community paramedicine to its current position as a leader in healthcare innovation.. “We welcome new partners who share our enthusiasm for innovation, creativity, and inclusivity for positive impacts in healthcare delivery.”