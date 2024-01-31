SYRACUSE – Having emerged victorious in the face of large-school competition throughout the winter, it only figured that the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team would do the same against its peers – only by bigger margins.

The Lakers lapped the field Wednesday night at SRC Arena to take the Onondaga High School League Division I championship, piling up 138.5 points, well clear of Syracuse’s Institute of Technology Central (64 points) in second and Marcellus (58 points) in third place.

In field events, there was Killian Blouin reaching a new personal mark of 11 feet 3 inches winning the pole vault over Marcellus’ Andrew McCaffrey (10’6″) as Caleb Gilmore was third with 9’6″ and Charles Wilcox tied for fifth, topping 9 feet.

Eliot Comeau cleared 6 feet to win the high jump as Judah Ossont was fourth with 5’8″ and Finn Worthington fifth at 5’6″. Braden Carnahan emerged victorious in the long jump, going 20’1 1/4″ as the only competitor to break the 20-foot mark, Connor Frisbie taking third at exactly 19 feet.

Again, Cazenovia stood out in relays, starting in the 4×400, where Jaden Kaplan, Tristan Field-Bradley, Eliot Comeau and Finn Worthington would go three minutes, 37.46 seconds to pull away from Marcellus (3:40.86) in the runner-up spot.

Then, in the closing 4×200 relay, Worthington and Kaplan were back, this time with Carnahan and Wyatt Scott, as the Lakers posted 1:36.93 and beat out ITC (1:37.43) by half a second. Scott added a fifth in the triple jump with 40’3 1/4″, beating out Frisbie’s sixth-place 39’10”.

Jake Woolbert again starred in distance events, the freshman winning at 1,600 meters as his time of 4:44.36 set a new season mark and held off Westhill’s Edward Popp (4:46.83), with Eddie Comeau fourth in 5:07.01 and Alex Neis eighth in 5:26.14.

Also, Woolbert went 10:47.64 for second place in the first race of the meet, the 3,200-meter run, with fellow ninth-grader Will Galton fifth in a season-best 11:13.50. Woolbert, Ethan Camp, Eddie Comeau and Robert Dorus were fourth (9:22.63) in the 4×800 relay.

Eliot Comeau contended in the 300-meter dash, his 37.86 seconds just behind the winning 37.57 from ITC’s Demeaco Jefferson. Kaplan earned third place in the 600-meter run in 1:28.53, with Field-Bradley fourth in 1:31.29.

Frisbie also took third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.64 seconds, ahead of Carnahan (8.74) in fourth place as Wilcox was seventh in 9.72. Gilmore got fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:48.42 as he, fifth-place Eddie Comeau (2:53.16) and sixth-place Camp (2:53.74) all had their best times of the winter. Jonathan Sweet earned a sixth-place weight throw of 47’8 3/4″ as Ethan Burry (45’9″) was eighth.

Chittenango) got its best boys finish from Sean Eiffe, fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43’4 1/2″, but it was the girls Bears picking up 23 points to finish seventh in the team standings.

Hannah Wagner nearly won the girls 55 sprint, going 7.75 seconds to finish runner-up as she also was sixth in the long jump with 14’8 1/2″. Sophia DiGennaro rose to third place in the 1,000 in 3:19.39 and helped the Bears take third in the 4×800 in 11:15.48.

Ava McLean finished fifth in the girls 3,000-meter run in 12:07.52, with Laura Powers eighth in the 1,500 in 5:31.84 and Allie Bartoszek seventh in the triple jump with 29’6″.