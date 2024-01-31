UTICA – Once again, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team finds itself playing for a Section III championship, and the way it got there could not have proved more ideal – or more satisfying.

The Lakers took out the reigning state champions from Clinton 5-2 in Wednesday night’s sectional semifinal at the Nexus Center in Utica, finally getting the best of the Comets after a year’s worth of frustration at the expense of its main rival.

Nearly 12 months ago, it was Clinton prevailing 1-0 in the sectional title game over Skaneateles in overtime. Then it surrendered a late lead and lost 3-2 to the Comets early in January on this same Utica ice.

But everything began to turn Jan. 25 at Allyn Arena. Trailing Clinton again 3-0, the Lakers roared back and salvaged a 3-3 tie, gaining a confidence boost that carried over into this latest playoff encounter.

If there was any doubt about this change of mindset, it vanished in about 26 seconds – the length of time it took Skaneateles to go out in front as Lily Kennedy forced a turnover, skated in alone and beat Comets goalie Emily Payne.

Twice in the first period, Clinton picked up power plays and was unable to convert, but 1:45 into the second the Comets did pull even, 1-1, when Lauren Rey redirected Sydney Mendiola’s shot from the point into the net.

Not until late in the second did the Lakers get a power play, which set up the game’s decisive two-minute sequence.

Five-on-four, Skaneateles went up 2-1 as Finley Hogan converted, with Cora Major and Taryn McDonald getting the assists. Then, with 1:13 left in the period, Grace Marquardt pounced on a rebound and increased the margin to two, with assists to Kennedy and Sakura Dotterer.

Hogan then clinched it in a single shift in the third period, scoring a second time and then, seconds later, putting it past Payne to complete her hat trick and push the margin to 5-1 before a late Clinton goal by Kate Elbrecht.

Stopping 22 of the 22 shots she faced, Coffey helped secure the Lakers’ return to the sectional title game, again to take place at Onondaga Nation Arena, just as it did in 2023.

Waittng for Skaneteles is Oswego, the no. 4 seed, who in the other semifinal rallied from an early two-goal deficit to stun top seed Ithaca 4-2, led by Mischa Palmitesso’s two goals and one assist. The title game is next Wednesday at 6:30.