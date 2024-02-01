SYRACUSE – Indoor track and field teams from Westhill and Marcellus nearly got to the top of the standings at Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Division I championships at SRC Arena, with Skaneateles earning plenty of individual honors, too.

In the girls event, Westhill had 125 points, beating everyone except Cazenovia’s total of 158. Marcellus was third, as it was on the boys side with 58 points to edge the Warriors (56.5) as Skaneaeteles was sixth in both events.

Isabel Leonardo won twice for Westhill’s girls. In the 600-meter run, Leonardo prevailed in one minute, 42.63 seconds to the 1:44.12 from Cazenovia’s Reid McMurtrie, also prevailing in the triple jump with a top leap of 35 feet 9 ¾ inches as Ava Baty (32’5 1/2”) was fourth as Leonardo added a second-place high jump of 4’10”,

Westhill’s girls went 1-2 in the 3,000-meter run as Eileen Mullen won in 11:36.18 to Avery Starowicz’s 11:38.33 and again in the 55-meter hurdles, Emma Murphy winning in 9.07 seconds to Baty’s second-place 9.19 as Marcellus had Madison Foy third in 9.23.

Jael Hill had a second-place shot put toss of 30’8” as the Warriors were second in the 4×800 relay in 11:11.22. Mary Kate Rewakowski got second and Mallie Alt third in the pole vault, each clearing 8’6” as Murphy (8 feet) was fifth.

Marcellus had its girls team win the 4×400 relay. Foy, Corrine Aldrich, Emmi Rossiter and Dorothy McMahon posted 4:19.35 to edge Cazenovia (4:21.49) as Westhill was third and Skaneateles fourth.

McMahon added a second in the 300-meter dash in 44.93 seconds as Abby Bianchi finished fifth. Aldrich was fifth in the 1,000-meter run and helped the Mustangs take second in the 4×200 relay in 1:55.92. Lorelei Reffler cleared 4’8” for third in the high jump.

Skaneateles saw Lucy Fleckenstein claim the 1,500-meter run in 5:06 flat as Westhill’s Stella Napolitano finished third, while Mara Stanton claimed the weight throw, going 42’1 1/4” to beat the 36’2 1/4” from Marcellus’ Tessy Huntley. The Lakers also had Bella Bjorling claim fifth place in the 1,000.

Solvay featured Serenity Williams winning the long jump, her 16’2” edging Murphy (16’1 1/2”) by half an inch as Rachel Willsey was third with 15’4 3/4” for the Bearcats and McMahon fourth for the Mustangs.

Willsey also was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the 55-meter dash as Kyria Davis (7.80 seconds) was third, Williams adding a fifth in the 55 hurdles as the Bearcats got third in the 4×200.

On the boys side, Skaenateles’ Will Feeney nearly swept the throwing events, taking the shot put with a toss of 50’4” to edge Cortland’s Bryan Honan (49’8 1/2”), while his weight throw of 57’7” was just behind Honan’s 57’8 1/2”.

For Marcellus, Owen Alexander was victorious in the 55 hurdles in 8.25 seconds to the 8.31 from Syracuse ITC’s Demeaco Jefferson. Andrew McCaffrey cleared 10’6” in the pole vault for second place, with Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone fourth (9’6”) as Joe Striffler took third in the triple jump with 40’11 1/2” and Cameron Sadler was fourth in the weight throw.

The Mustangs were second in the 4×400 in 3:40.86 as Solvay got third place in 3:53.38, with the Bearcats’ Ole Matyiuk third in the 300 in 38.48 seconds, Dylan Mumford fifth in the shot put and Giovanni Cilani fifth in the long jump.

Leading Westhill, Drew O’Reilly won a close duel with Skaneateles’ Tritan Boucher in the 1,000, finishing in 2:42.49 to edge Boucher’s 2:42.87 as Liam Eldridge (2:46.34) was third for Marcellus. Owen Mulholland added a victory in the 600 in 1:26.41, with teammate Alex Dacko fifth.

Edward Popp was second in the 1,600 in 4:46.83 and, with O’Reilly, Dacko and Bryce Burdick, won the 4×800 in 8:56.53 to beat Marcellus’ 9:02.94, with Skaneateles third. LaDaryle Watkins cleared 5’8” for second place in the high jump.

Over in the OHSL Division II meet, Jordan-Elbridge finished fifth on the boys side and Bishop Ludden was seventh on the girls side, with a handful of individual standouts.

Roanan Ross gave the Eagles a victory in the shot put with a top toss of 39’3 1/2”, more than five feet ahead of the field as Ross also was third in the weight throw.

David Lawless get second place in the 55 sprint in 6.90 seconds to Tully’s Ryan Rauber (6.72) and add a second in the 300 in 38.85. Peyton Bates was fourth in the 3,200-meter run. The J-E girls had Teagan Disinger third in the long jump, going 14’6”.

Ludden had Alexi Sheen win the girls 55 hurdles in 9.63 seconds to the 9.68 from Cato-Meridian’s Maggie Brown, with Sheen also fifth in the long jump. Brynn Marvin run to second place in the 1,500 in 5:37.22.

Mia DeCarlo took fourth in the girls 3,000 and Brynn Marvin fifth in the 1,000, while the boys Gaelic Knights’ 4×400 relay team got third place in 3:57.01, Porter Sheen adding a fifth in the 1,600.