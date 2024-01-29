A single evening, and a single result, added a whole new dimension to the area Class AAA boys basketball picture, which is not exactly what Cicero-North Syracuse wished for.

Having risen to no. 11 in the state AAA rankings thanks to a 13-1 record and nine-game win streak, the Northstars took all of these marks to Rome Free Academy last Tuesday night – and left on the wrong end of a 97-78 defeat to the Black Knights.

Still, this wasn’t a complete surprise. RFA had its own 11-2 record and no. 26 state AAA ranking thanks to the most prolific offense in Central New York, one that peaked a week before the C-NS game when the Black Knights, against Utica-Notre Dame, reached the century mark in three quarters and eventually won 118-58.

Knowing all this, C-NS got off to the start it wanted, hitting lots of shots in the first quarter and establishing a 26-19 lead as Andrew Benedict returned to the court after leaving the Northstars’ Jan. 19 win over Corcoran early.

Then it all turned in the second period. RFA’s blazing pace, combined with some Northstars struggles on the other end, led to a 28-13 push that left C-NS trailing 47-39 at the break.

All through the second half, the Black Knights kept adding to its lead with a four-pronged attack. Uzziah Grimes led the way with 29 points, with Deandre Neal adding 26 points (including four 3-pointers), Surafia Norries adding 18 points and Isaiah DeJean getting 15 points.

Unable to match those numbers, C-NS was led by Benedict and Michael Pfautz each getting 19 points, with Nate Francis and Roscoe Polos earning 15 points apiece and Michael Gallo adding eight points.

Traveling again Friday night to face Baldwinsville, C-NS expected a total contrast in style, given the Bees’ emphasis on defense, and indeed there were fewer points – but the Northstars withstood the Bees’ challenge and prevailed 66-52.

Hot early shooting pushed C-NS to a 20-11 edge through one quarter. But B’ville hit enough shots the rest of the half to stay wihtin touch and then held the Northstars to eight points in the third quarter to make things tight.

Only up 47-41 with one period left, C-NS stepped up its game on both ends, pulling clear for good as Benedict, roaring back to form, led both sides with 28 points and Gallo got 14 points. Polos and Pfautz had nine points apiece.

M.J. Young led B’ville with 19 points as Nick Hollingshead got 11 points, Tyler Nilsen 10 points and Greg Marinelli nine points.

Liverpool watched all this unfold, then took its 12-2 record to the Rochester suburbs on Saturday and, again leaning heavily on its defense, earned a 48-45 victory over Section V’s Victor.

An early lead disappeared when the Warriors were held to five points by the Blue Devils in the second quarter, but it made enough stops to keep the game tied 21-21 at the break. Going back in front of Victor in the third with its best scoring stretch of the game, Liverpool held on with more key late stops.

Jeff Manuel carried the team on both ends, not just with 19 points, but also 11 rebounds and six blocks. Daniel Dunn had nine points, with Kaelem Haskins getting eight points and Freddie Fowler adding seven points.

It was the state no. 20-ranked Warriors’ fifth consecutive victory, leading to a Tuesday game at Fulton before its hosts Corcoran on Friday on the same night that C-NS takes on Nottingham.