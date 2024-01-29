CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only a couple of week in the regular season remain for the Cicero-North Syracuse and CNY Fusion ice hockey teams, both of whom are ambitious to improve their eventual Section III playoff positions.

In a key game last Thursday night at Lysander, the Northstars faced Baldwinsville, who were once 5-8 but had just won back-to-back games over Broome County and Ontario Bay.

Defense ruled on this night – specifically that of the Bees, who blanked C-NS 2-0 by netting both of its goals in the second period and spending the rest of the night making sure the Northstars didn’t get on the board.

It was 0-0 through one period. Then Alessio McGrane and Conner Bourque took turns getting goals in the second to put B’ville in front, which was all it would get against Leyton Sullivan, who finished the night with 24 saves.

With ample time to make up the two-goal deficit, C-NS could not do so, limited to 19 shots, all stopped by Bees goalie Nate Sotherden.

Having ended Rome Free Academy’s 11-game win streak on Jan. 18, CNY Fusion almost slipped against Section V’s Geneseo two days later at Geneseo State College, but rallied late and salvaged a 2-2 tie.

That it even was close was a tribute to goalie Trevor Smith, who was sensational in the face of a relentless Geneseo attack and amassing 50 saves through regulation and overtime.

Fusion trailed 2-1 through two periods, only to tie it in the third. Andrew Gabor and Alex Kirkby each netted goals, with an assist credited to Reilly Bizgia.

Then, after resting early in the week, Fusion returned Thursday night to face visiting Auburn and, again, excelled on the defensive side on the way to beating the Maroons 3-0.

A two-goal first period put Fusion in control, and that was all Smith needed. Despite Auburn having a decided shot advantage, Smith turned back 33 Maroons shots and had others turned away by his back-line mates.

An insurance tally in the third period accounted for the final margin as Dan Devendorf, Jack Hayes and Tyler Bertrand each put in goals, with assists credited to Gavin Rodman, Griffin Scheftic, Cuyler Penrod, Calen Brown and Evan Haskins.

Back in action on Saturday against visiting Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Section II), Fusion saw its defense taken apart by the Spartans in a 7-3 defeat.

All told, Fusion is scheduled to play its final six regular-season games within a 10-day stretch, including Thursday’s showdown with C-NS that followed a trip to Morrisville State IcePlex to face Cazenovia and preceded weekend games against Watertown IHC and Section V’s Waterloo-Finger Lakes.