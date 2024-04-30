CAZENOVIA — On May 21, Literacy Outreach for Madison County, NY (LOMC) will offer two different training workshops focused on English as a New Language (ENL) instruction.

Formerly known as English as a Second Language, ENL is an instruction program for students whose first language is not English.

The workshops will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library and conducted by trainers from Intercambio, a non-profit organization based in Boulder, Colorado.

Since 2001, Intercambio has worked to “bring English learners and community volunteers together in language classes and gatherings to build skills, confidence, and life-changing connections.”

LOMC is a non-profit literacy service that trains volunteer tutors and recruits adult learners ages 18 and older who are seeking assistance in reaching their literacy goals.

The program, which is run through libraries throughout Madison County, helps with everything from improving English language skills to earning a high school equivalency diploma or finding a new job. Learners receive free, weekly one-on-one sessions. All instruction materials are provided, and scheduling is flexible.

LOMC provides training for all volunteers and works to match each tutor with a learner who will benefit most from their strengths. All necessary materials are provided. Becoming a tutor is a two-hour commitment once a week.

According to LOMC Director Tara Truett, who manages the tutoring program at all the libraries, her position is funded by the Central New York Community Foundation.

“Resources, rent, office supplies, tutor training, and incidentals are funded by the money left from the dissolution of the Literacy Coalition in Madison County some years back, as well as smaller grants [that are] applied for on a needs basis,” said Truett. “The following libraries provide a stipend for local coordinators, as well as the space and publicity, [for] LOMC: Cazenovia, Canastota, Chittenango, Bridgeport, and Hamilton. Library support is integral to running this program, and we would not be successful without their support.”

According to Carla Zimmerman, literacy coordinator for LOMC and Cazenovia Public Library, LOMC has used Intercambio resources for its students at Mid-York libraries for more than 10 years. Over 700 organizations across the United States also use Intercambio’s learning materials and curriculum.

“LOMC has seen an influx of English language learners over the past few years,” said Zimmerman. “For example, we are tutoring students from Mexico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Iraq, Brazil, Ukraine, Guatemala, France, and Puerto Rico. The Cazenovia school district has two ENL teachers who work with students from all different countries. When I started in 2011, I believe our school district had one ENL teacher. Empowering newcomers to our area by offering ENL services is important. The adults we teach are all interested in participating and working in our communities. We have helped many of our students prepare for the American citizenship exam. They are the new Americans.”

LOMC is organizing the May 21 programs to provide additional training to current ENL tutors, attract new tutors, and bring awareness of Intercambio’s resources to area organizations that focus on ENL.

The morning workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a training session for people interested in becoming ENL tutors, as well as current tutors hoping to gain new skills.

The event will feature presentations, modeling, and interactive discussions about topics such as adult learning theory, cultural humility, confidence and motivation, teaching pronunciation and grammar, providing corrections, and giving feedback.

The afternoon session will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and is targeted at administrators, directors, and coordinators of ENL programs, as well as workforce management.

According to Truett, the workshop will cover Intercambio’s resources and how they can help strengthen any group’s interactions with English language learners.

“If you are looking for efficient and effective English language fluency assistance for your teachers, aides, and employees, please plan on attending [this workshop],” Truett said. “Literacy Outreach for Madison County, NY has worked with ENL clients for twenty years and has been using the new ‘Confidence and Connections’ resources from Intercambio with great success. Veteran and newly trained tutors are finding this series easy to use with limited training.”

To register for the workshops, email [email protected] by May 14. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on LOMC, visit lomadisonny.org.

To learn more about Intercambio, visit intercambio.org.