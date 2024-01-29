CENTRAL NEW YORK – Over the course of the next two Sundays, bowlers from West Genesee and Solvay will have their respective Section III championships, with the boys going first at Strike-N-Spare Lanes and the girls at Flamingo Bowl exactly one week later.

WG got another victory last Monday afternoon against Oswego, Lorelai Leskoske leading the way in the Wildcats’ 7-0 shutout of the Buccaneers.

Leskoske’s 214 opener and twin games of 204 produced a 608 series. Jason Clifton’s 608 series had games of 214, 189 and 205. Alex Bigelow started with a 220, added a 191 and 187 and produced a 588 set as Jack Einlich had a three-game total of 520. Kyler Chigaridas (473 series) and Alex Cammaratta (463 series) weren’t too far behind.

In a close match against 11-1 Auburn two days later at Falcon Lanes, the visiting Wildcats almost got a major upset, only to take a 4-3 defeat despite a pinfall of 2,912 that was one pin better than the Maroons’ 2,911.

Bigelow had the best individual series, his 578 set boosted by a 221 high game and ahead of the 533 series from Auburn’s Aiden Staratt. Leskoske had games of 190, 183 and 170 during a 543 series, while Einlich was steady with a 508 set and high game of 188.

Solvay’s girls won last Monday 5-2 over Cortland, led by Gabriella LaFlair, who improved as the match went along and finished with a 178 in her 463 series, which was behind the 502 set from the Purple Tigers’ Emma Smith.

LaFlair had a bit more help, though, as Dallas Steinbrecher produced a 410 series ahead of twin 362 sets from Nydia Rentas and Maranda Leggett and a 345 series from Amelia Romeo.

In the boys match, the Bearcats lost 7-0 to Cortland, with Justin Zimmerman shooting 191 and 182 during his 531 series and Joe Meloing adding a 435 series. For the Purple Tigers, Jeremie Hale closed with 235 and 234 during his top individual series of 640.

A day later, Solvay’s girls beat Weedsport 7-0, with Steinbrecher’s 387 series one pin better than Leggett’s 386 set as LaFlair (367 series) and Rentas (365 series) followed.

Zimmerman’s 523 series was not enough for the boys Bearcats, who fell 5-2 to Weeedsport as Ethan Reitma led the visitors with a 559 series (209 high game) and Dan Burtless started with a 204 and got a 535 total.