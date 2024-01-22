In 2014, Alexa Bolton was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Ever since, she has had great support from the community with many people fighting for her and her family.

“Everyone wants to help in whatever way they can and we are so grateful for that,” Suzette Bolton, Alexa’s mother said.

It began when Alexa noticed pain during her gymnastics practices.

Complaining is not a typical character trait for Alexa. According to her mother, Alexa is tough, so her family knew they needed to get it checked out.

More commendable than the support Alexa and her family receive, is her positive nature throughout a long, yet hopeful, journey.

For nine and a half years, Alexa has fought, maintained positivity, and has even been a support system for others, like her mother.

“Alexa is always smiling and always so strong,” Suzette said. “She is often the one comforting me, telling me everything will be OK.”

Despite multiple treatments, surgeries, trial and error, and back and forth, Alexa lives her life in the fullest way she can.

“Alexa lives like she isn’t sick,” Suzette said. “I think that’s part of the reason why she has done so well. She puts it out of her mind and doesn’t talk about it.”

Alexa is an inspiration to so many people, especially where she is from in the Baldwinsville community.

“Since 2014, people have been supportive of anything we need. It’s so touching, it makes me want to cry to think about it,” Suzette said.

With four siblings, there aren’t many people who don’t know Alexa in one way or another.

Support continues with The Baldwinsville Big Chill, on Jan. 27.

It is a winter event showcasing the people and businesses of Baldwinsville. Polar plunge teams jump into the frozen Seneca River for charity.

Andrea Gagas, owner of The Energy Lounge in Baldwinsville, has fo­rmed a team in support of Alexa.

Their goal is to be the top fundraising team so they can contribute to Alexa’s healing process.

The top teams will have funds donated to those they are plunging for.

“Even though we’re not fans of the cold we are honored to take the plunge and freeze our tail feathers off for Alexa Bolton and with your help our goal is to be the top fundraising team,” the team posted on the web page.

“Thankful for the graciousness and generosity of The Big Chill organization, the top three fundraising teams will have funds donated to those they are plunging for. Our goal is to be number one so we can help Alexa during this next phase and fight in her healing process. As we’ve learned over the years, there is strength in numbers, prayer, love, faith and with our amazing team and all of you joining us, believe miracles and blessings are possible and will come true for Alexa and her family.”

For more information on the team plunging in support of Alexa you can visit 2024-bville-big-chill.causevox.com/energy-lounge-family.

Heading into the plunge, the team is already near the number one spot.

You can also support Alexa through her GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexaboltonboltonstrong.

For more information on the polar plunge visit facebook.com/BvilleBigChill/.