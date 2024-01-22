CENTRAL NEW YORK – In the wake of a brutal week where it played four times in as many days and went 3-1 with a defeat to Christian Brothers Academy, the Chittenango girls volleyball team did not mind getting some rest early last week.

Things were active again, though, last Thursday night when the Bears met Port Byron and pummeled the Panthers 25-9 in both the first and third sets, with a 25-23 second set in between.

Alex Sylstra led Chittenango’s back line, earning 11 assists, with Sydney Martin contributing five assists along with her strong serves that produced seven aces.

Six more aces came from Ally Smith, who had a team-best eight digs, one more than Stepahnie Huckabee’s seven that went along with her seven kills. Caroline Porter added four kills and Jadyn Seguin finished with five digs.

That same night, the undefeated Chittenango boys volleyball team moved to 6-0 on the season, taking just three sets to put away Rome Free Academy, though it wasn’t that lopsided.

A 25-14 first set and 25-16 second set was followed by a long third set that featured a steady string of possible match points and set points before, at 29-29, the Bears regained the serve and finally got match point.

Earning 32 assists and seven kills, Cole Thomas contributed to a front line where Rodger Mulholland, with 11 kills, led the way, adding four aces and seven digs.

Ryan Thousand earned 10 kills and 15 digs, while Jackson Blaszkow got eight kills, 13 digs and four assists. Thousand led with 15 digs and Blaszkow had 13 digs, Jacob Wagner contributing eight digs and Andrew Uryniak six digs.

It was the same Saturday against Utica Proctor, Chittenango sweeping the Raiders 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 as Blaszkow earned 10 kills, with Wagner, Thousand and Quinton Hilliker each earning six kills and Thomas getting 29 assists. Blaszkow and Thomas each had three aces, with Thousand earning eight digs and Mulholland six digs.