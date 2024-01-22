CENTRAL NEW YORK – All through this winter, and even when games were close, the Cazenovia and Chittenango girls basketball teams each found wins to be quite elusive.

Against the same Hannibal side the Bears beat less than a week earlier, the Lakers had its own opportunity, yet could not fully seize it, ultimately leading to a 47-42 defeat.

Trailing 15-14 after one quarter, Cazenovia appeared to get control when it outscored Hannibal 17-7 the rest of the half, only to see things reverse when the Lakers were held to four points in the third quarter.

Hannibal caught up, then fought off Cazenovia late led by Payton Browngardt’s career night as, helped by four 3-pointers, she had 23 points after not even reaching double figures in any previous game this season.

By contrast, the Lakers’ top scorer, Ella Baker, had just 12 points, with Jocelyn Szalach close behind thanks to her 11 points. Sophie Rheaume added seven points.

At least Solvay was next for the Lakers on Thursday night, the same Bearcats side that was held to three total points and kept from earning a single field goal by Jordan-Elbridge in a 53-3 loss in its last outing.

It wasn’t as lopsided here and the Bearcats would get some shots to fall, but Cazenovia still won 58-23, with Bess Johnson hitting four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and Baker contributing 16 points as Rheaume stepped up, too, earning 13 points.

Chittenango also played last Tuesday night, against Westhill, and took a 54-31 loss to the Warriors in a game that did not start lopsided, the two sides even 9-9 after one quarter.

But once Westhill went on a 15-5 push through the third quarter, the Bears offered no reply, unable to contain the likes of Izzy Young, who had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Kara Rosenberger added 10 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three assists.