CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of Baldwinsville’s wrestling teams had important events to face, with the girls Bees taking part Monday in the Section III Girls Ranking Invitational at Fulton.

Though it only finished with 47 points, the Bees still grabbed ninth place out of 20 teams, with host Fulton (213 points) holding off Phoenix (193.5) for the top spot.

Arianna Leo had B’ville’s best finish at 114 pounds. Having lost her semifinal to Claire Lavata (Holland Patent), Leo recovered and, in the consolation bracket final, claimed a 6-4 decision over Camden’s Isabella Vollmer.

Haylee Robinson, at 120 pounds, and Alexandra Coher, at 152 pounds, each had fourth-place efforts, Robinson falling in the third-place match to Fulton’s Gionna Allen and Coher the same to Camden’s Astro Johnson.

B’ville went from here to Wednesday night’s head-to-head match with Camden, which it lost by a 48-21 margin.

Again winning at 114, Leo won a rematch with Vollmer, this one by a more convincing 9-2 margin. Right after, Ja’na Macina (120 pounds) pinned Anzleigh Johnson in the third period as Robinson

claimed a forfeit.

Over in boys wrestling, B’ville met up with Central Square Thursday night and led from start to finish in an impressive 39-21 victory over the Redhawks.

They opened at 152 pounds, where Davian McLeod pinned Colton White in 64 seconds. At 160, Nathan Cali had a 15-0 technical fall over Ethan Dupree, with Aaron Fredenburg (170 pounds) taking just 44 seconds to pin Jack Taskey.

In a 9-0 shutout, Connor Daughton beat 215-pound opponent Nate Werchinski, but another string of wins would take place in the lighter weight classes.

Zach Boudreau won an exciting 101-pound battle with Sam Widrick 8-7 as Brennan Kline, at 108 pounds, shut out Isaiah May 4-0 and Cael Bruce (116 pounds) got past Mason Perks 11-4.

Yet another close decision at 131 pounds when in B’ville’s favor when Scottie Warner edged Richard Pontello 7-5, after which Michael Spinner (138 pounds) sealed in by pinning Logan Frank in the second period.

One more regular-season meet awaits B’ville against Morrisville-Eaton next Wednesday before the Feb. 3 Section III Class AA championships at Jamesville-DeWitt.