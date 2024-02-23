Wayne B. Williams, 64, of Georgetown passed away at home Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

Wayne was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Oneida to Geroge W. and Alma I. Williams.

He was employed by the town of Georgetown as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for 18 years until his retirement. Wayne was also a self-employed snow plow driver and auto mechanic. He was a sawyer and a member of the Georgetown Fire Department. Wayne was known for his willingness to help anyone in need and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda M. Williams; his children, Jennifer (Gary) Kravetz of Minoa, Walter (Taylor Manwarren) Williams of Georgetown and Thomas (Shannon Chapman) Williams of Georgetown; his sisters, Charlene (James) Koerts and Christine (Robert) Williams-Neal; three grandchildren, Aurora Mason, Persaus Boisclair and Gabriel Boisclair; two great-grandchildren, Landen and Thomas Kravetz as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Evan T. Williams and his sister, Eileen S. Williams.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2024, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Sheds Cemetery. Condolences for the Williams family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.