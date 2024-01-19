MATTYDALE – True, the West Genesee bowling team took a 7-0 defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday afternoon at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, but that score didn’t reflect how good the competition was from both sides.

This was especially true for the Wildcats, who had Lorelai Leskoske light it up with games of 258, 226 and 213 to post a 697 series, just ahead of Jason Clifton, whose 643 series included a 213, 206 and 224.

Alex Bigelow added a 215 opening game in his 563 series, but he, like every WG bowler, chased a C-NS pack led by Jacob Calabria’s 709 series and 269 high game, with Nehemiah Bachmann adding a 698 series (259 high game) and Sam Hoffman shooting a 10-strike 279 during his 676 series.

This was just a warm-up, though, for Leskoske would, against East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday, shoot a season-best 707 series that included games of 235, 248 and 224. Bigelow’s second-game 254 led to a 630 series and Clifton closed with a 242 during his 617 set.

Still, the Spartans won 7-0 with five bowlers shooting series of 564 or better, led by a 658 set from Zach Kassel (high game 235) and 646 series from Joe Gardner that opened with a 253.

Continuing to lurk near the top of the Onondaga High School League standings, the Solvay girls added to its win total Tuesday when it shut out Chittenango 7-0 at Cazenovia Sports Bowl.

Individually, the Bearcats were led by Dallas Steinbrecher, who shot a 450 series. Nydia Rentas posted a 167 in her 417 set as Miranda Leggett had a three-game total of 404.

Solvay’s boys team lost 4.5-2.5 to Chittenango, its pinfall of 2,583 just behind the Bears’ 2,649. Justin Zimmerman opened with a 204 and followed with games of 181 and 174 for a 559 series, Joe Meloing adding a 461 set as.

For Chittenango, five bowlers shot series of 400 or better, led by Lucas Troast, who closed with a 211 in his 519 series.

Competing again a day later, Solvay’s boys lost 7-0 to Bishop Grimes despite a pinfall of 2,433 to the Cobras’ 2,421 as Zimmerman again led the way with a 215 and 212 in his 585 series. Kyle

Harp’s 458 set trailed Grimes teammates Alec Kinne (493 series) and Casey Mierek (473 series).

But the girls Bearcats, moving to 8-2 on the season, beat Grimes 5-2, getting a 401 series from Steinbrecher and a 387 series from Nydia Rentas that offset a 438 series from the Cobras’ Lania Young.

A memorable match with Christian Brothers Academy followed on Thursday afternoon. Solvay’s boys won 7-0 as Zimmerman shot a second-game 265 to earn a 608 series, well clear of the Brothers’ Tom Dearnaley and his 548 series.

And while the Solvay girls lost by that same 7-0 margin, it did get to see CBA’s Eliana Occhino, a two-time state champion, shoot 239, 258 and 226 for a 723 series, her fourth 700-plus set of the season. Rentas led the Bearcasts with a 403 series.