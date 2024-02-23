Alex Coronado, beloved son, brother, musician, and award-winning brewer, died on Feb. 20, 2024. He was born on Feb. 14, 1983. He leaves behind his grieving family, parents Marco Coronado and Liz Moran; brother Rafael Coronado; sister Emma (Andreas) Lisell, and golden nephew Sigge Lisell. Also left to cherish his memory is a loving network of friends and relatives both near and far.

Alex graduated from Cazenovia High School and SUNY Fredonia.

His adventurous spirit and diverse interests took him to Peru to teach English, Europe to tour with the Ithaca-based band Dufus, and the Adirondacks to support lake restoration projects. Of all his travels, Alex was happiest in Nyack, N.Y., where he lived for seven years and was head brewer and an owner of Naptime Liquid Creation.

Services are private. A gathering of friends to celebrate his life and the light Alex brought to the world will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences for Alex’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.