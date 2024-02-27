EAST SYRACUSE – When it came to the Jamesville-DeWitt boys basketball team’s 63-55 defeat to Central Valley Academy in Tuesday night’s Section III Class A semifinal at East Syracuse Minoa, it wasn’t a question of willpower – just physical power.

A taller, bigger Thunder lineup forced the game to be played on its own terms, taking the lead for good in the third quarter and never allowing the Red Rams to make any sustained scoring run to answer.

Even though J-D was the no. 2 seed and CVA the no. 3 seed, the Thunder brought an 18-2 record into the game, its only defeats close ones to strong Class AAA opponents Utica Proctor (78-72 in December) and Rome Free Academy (90-86 early in February).

The Rams got just what it wanted in the opening minute with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jackson Saroney and Trent Hughes, only to have CVA battle back and, helped by a series of J-D fouls, eventually settle into a close and hard-fought first half.

Hughes did what he could to help the Rams keep control. During a second quarter when none of his teammates were producing, Hughes notched 11 points, not even slowing down after getting blood on his jersey and forcing to change from no. 24 to no. 10.

Alan Zanders’ layup right before the horn allowed J-D to take a 29-27 lead to the break, and it extended the margin to 34-28 early in the third quarter. But all of the fouls, and the intense, physical nature of CVA’s style of play, took a toll.

Every single possession turned into a struggle, with little ability to go inside and outside shots flying off target. Sparked by this, CVA went on a decisive 19-4 run that stretched into early in the final period.

Even though the Rams were able to contain CVA’s top threat, forward Deacon Judd, holding him to 18 points, well below his season average of better than 27 points per game, Judd’s teammates more than stepped up.

In particular, Thomas Jacquays hurt J-D, pouring in a season-high 21 points and taking full advantage of the Rams’ attention on Judd. Will Luke thrived, too, with 11 points as Braden Moreau added seven points.

After a Hughes 3-pointer cut the Rams’ deficit to 46-40 with 5:18 to play, it never got closer the rest of the way, CVA able to see the game out as it advanced to face top seed Westhill in Friday’s sectional final at SRC Arena.

Hughes, before he fouled out, put up 20 points, while Zanders and Terrell Willis had 10 points apiece and Saroney got nine points. J-D closed its season at 15-6 but only graduates two seniors, Hughes and Mitchell Archer, meaning a strong core of players should return for the Rams in 2024-25 to make another championship push.