Submitted by Karen Jean Smith

Gallery Coordinator

Regardless of the season, sightings of birds here in Central New York spark our curiosity and light up our days.

We often wish that we could get a closer look to appreciate all of the colors and even identify the birds.

The photography exhibit now on display at Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus affords this very opportunity.

“The Beauty of Birds” by Megan Schader is on view in the art gallery of the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center through Feb. 24.

The exhibit may also be viewed Monday through Friday from 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1o to 4 p.m. There are no admission or parking fees, and all of the art work is for sale.

“Colorful and diverse, birds are joyful, expressive creatures” Schader said.

Schader, and this exhibit is very much a reflection of these perceptions. An Indigo Bunting atop a stalk of sunflowers is one example.

Others include the Common Yellowthroat, a feeding Cardinal and a Savannah Sparrow.

Fascinated with the biology and behavior of birds and concerned about climate change and habitat loss, Schader goes on to say: “Witnessing their presence and bringing attention to their beauty through my photography feels like an act of hope.”

“The Beauty of Birds” comprises 25 photographs of birds of Central New York, with at least 15 different species represented.

Visitors will enjoy seeing a variety of birds in their natural habitats – some feeding, some resting, and some simply alert to the world around them.

They may also discover birds that are new to them or the names of birds that they had not been able to recognize previously.

“This is not only a great display of a variety of beautiful birds; it is also an excellent opportunity for learning,” Gallery Coordinator Karen Jean Smith said. “Each one of the birds is labeled and other information has been included in the exhibit as well, including a bird identification challenge for kids of all ages.”

Along with being a photographer, Schader is a farmer, yoga teacher, and lifelong learner.

A passionate naturalist, her deep curiosity about birds began when she discovered a great horned owl nest on Wake Robin Farm in Jordan where she lives.

This inspired her to look and listen for other birds in the fields, forests, and hedgerows of Central New York which eventually led to an interest in wildlife photography and a position at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Most of the photos in this exhibit were taken at her farm.