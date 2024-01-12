ONONDAGA COUNTY – For the second time this winter, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams would face one another, only now it was at Flamingo Lanes, which the Warriors call home.

No matter where they bowled, though, it was theNorthstars who would seize control of this rivalry, winning 5-2 in both the boys and girls matches over the Warriors on Thursday afternoon.

Leading all individuals in the boys match, C-NS’s Tom O’Connell had a 246 and 243, with a 201 in between on his way to a 690 series as teammate Nehemiah Bachmann shot 214, 221 and 193 in his 628 set.

Consistent with a 186, 212 and 205, Garrett Arnold finished with a 603 total as Jacob Calabria’s 215 and 211 were part of a 591 series. Sam Hoffman closed with a 213 in his 540 series and Jason Krausnick added a 506 set.

Liverpool’s Grady Foster had a 250 in between a 193 and 215 to get a 658 series, pacing the Warriors as Kyle Lake’s 196, 205 and 186 led to a 587 total.

Tanner Gist, boosted by a second-game 225, had a 570 series, while Austin Burch got a 560 series. Xavier Theetge opened with a 204 on his way to a 546 series as C-NS’s pinfall of 3,387 just trailed Liverpool’s 3,558.

The girls match featured Liverpool’s Sara Conver tearing her way to a season-best 254 in the second game as part of a 584 series, with Alainna Deyneka adding a 474 series and Natalee Hall a 449 series.

Yet C-NS shot 2,389 to the Warriors’ 2,203 led by a 507 series from Jennifer Draper that featured a high game of 187 and a 174. Trinity Short, with a 422 series, edged teammate Melody Schwartz’s 419 set as Ava Agostoni struggled at the start, but still produced a three-game total of 388.

Two days earlier, Liverpool had another local showdown, this one with Baldwinsville, and could not get a point in either the boys or girls matches.

Liverpool’s boys had a pinfall of 2,924, led by Theetge, who closed with a 244 game in his 567 series. Foster had a 182 and 180 in his 516 set as Lake had a 489 series and Ray Rucker a 489 series. Jordan Sevigny’s 602 series and Scott Ritcey’s 596 series paced a steady B’ville effort.

The reigning state Division I champion B’ville girls beat Liverpool by that same 7-0 margin. With her 475 series, Conover was ahead of Deyneka’s 421 set, but they trailed four Bees as Lizzy Hildreth led with a 579 series (high game 225) ahead of Samantha Hass (527 series), Morgan Diecuch (525 series) and Layla Trendowski (511 series).