CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it hadn’t even reached mid-January, the Liverpool girls basketball team already possessed impressive victories over most of the other major area Class AAA contenders.

There was the tough Dec. 1 win at Bishop Ludden, followed less than two weeks later by the massive comeback from a 22-point deficit to beat rival Cicero-North Syracuse.

Then, when 9-2, state no. 17-ranked Baldwinsville visited LHS Gymnasium Tuesday night, it proved yet another showcase for the Warriors’ ability to dominate a game on its defense alone.

Ultimately, Liverpool prevailed 57-34 over the Bees, but the game was settled long before the final horn – in fact, what happened in the opening minutes was all that the Warriors needed.

Any time B’ville crossed mid-court, Liverpool picked up pressure. What resulted was a long series of bad passes, turnovers and rushed shots that led to the Bees not getting a single field goal until early in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, enough of those turnovers led to baskets on the other end as the Warriors jumped out 13-0, led 25-10 by halftime and kept adding to that margin even when the Bees saw some shots fall in the second half.

A’briyah Cunningham produced 18 points before going to the bench early in the fourth quarter. Angelina Kohler stepped up with 12 points, while Kaylyn Sweeney got all of her eight points in the first half.

It continued Thursday night at Fayetteville-Manlius, Liverpool jumping out 21-5 in the first quarter, eventually building a 50-19 lead through three periods and defeating the Hornets 59-31.

Though Cunningham again led with 19 points, Kohler continued her rapid offensive development, finishing with 14 points as Sleeth contributed seven points.

Cicero-North Syracuse returned to the state AAA rankings in the no. 25 spot, then went to Oswego last Wednesday and put together its third consecutive lopsided victory, bashing the Buccaneers 67-27.

Having rolled past F-M (67-23) and Central Ssquare (76-36) the week before, the Northstars continued to excel in all phases of the game at Oswego’s expense.

Leah Benedict led with 15 points, but she had three teammates get to double figures. Olivia Cook poured in 12 points, with Kat McRobbie-Taru and Grace Villnave each earning 11 points and Meadow Werts earning seven points.

The Northstarsface two Section II teams, Catholic Central and Bethlehem, this weekend in the Best of New York Tournament and has its own clash with B’ville Jan. 19 after a game with Fulton. Liverpool meets Central Square and Oswego next week.