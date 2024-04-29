Louise M. Sollecito, 92, died April 26, 2024 at The Centers at St. Camillus. Born on the kitchen table during a snowstorm at her family’s farm on Feb. 2, 1932, in Delanson, N.Y., where she graduated at the top of her class in 1949. Louise attended SUNY Albany and Onondaga Community College. She lived most of her adult life on Onondaga Hill.

A self-taught pianist, music performance was Louise’s life-long passion, gaining early experience as accompanist in church, high school and college. In the 1970s and 80s Louise directed the men’s choir at the Church of St. Michael and St. Peter. In 1985 she sang in the Spirit of Syracuse Chorus.

Singing in Schenectady’s Melo-Dears Barbershop Chorus led Louise to her true specialty, organizing and leading a series of barbershop-style vocal groups from 1964 to 2015. Upon moving with her family to Central New York, she formed and led the Split Rockettes (springing from Split Rock Elementary School’s Mothers Group), the Entertainers of Onondaga (a 65-member mixed chorus), and the Note-a-Belles. Membership was open to adults of all ages with a desire to sing. Incorporating such diverse member talents as dance choreography and baton twirling, Louise arranged performances all around Central New York including the New York State Fair.

Predeceased by her parents Rose and Charles Emeneth Sr., brother Charles Emeneth, Jr., husband William in 1984, daughter Patricia in 2003, granddaughter Hannah in 2016 and son-in-law Ted Nickell in 2022.

Survived by children Philip (Wendy), James (Megan), Kathy, Sherri (Patrick) Hewitt; granddaughters Laurie (Jordan) Eismeier, Rachel(Angel Gonzalez), Katheryn Hewitt, Jennifer Hewitt. Great-grandchildren Braedon, Sam and Nora.

Calling hours: 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Butler-Badman Funeral Home, 4504 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse. Funeral mass: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Church of St. Michael and St. Peter, 4782 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope for Bereaved, 4500 Onondaga Blvd. Syracuse, NY 13219; hopeforbereaved.com.