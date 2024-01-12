UTICA – If any single thing has held back the Cazenovia ice hockey team this winter, it might be a lack of regular game activity.

From the time it finished off its appearance in the Cortland-Homer Tournament Dec. 29, the Lakers did not have a single game for nearly two weeks, watching as everyone else in Division I had at least one contest in the early stages of 2024.

Finally, that rest ended Thursday night, and when the Lakers took the ice at Utica’s Adirondack Bank Center, it was more than ready, as Mohawk Valley.

On the home ice of the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets, Cazenovia flourished, defeating the Jugglers 7-1 as it quickly established control with a trio of first-period goals, one each by Jack Donlin, Dylan George and Henry Miller.

Having turned away all eight first-period shots he faced, Ezra Stahlberg helped establish the Lakers’ cushion, which only grew when Rhiley Montoya struck twice in the second, stretching the advantage to 5-0.

During the third period, Montoya completed his hat trick and Donlin added a second goal. Despite surrendering his shutout late, Stahlberg still turned back 16 of Mohawk Valley’s 17 shots.

At 7-4 overall, Cazenovia would host Syracuse Monday at the Morrisville State IcePlex, then move over to Colgate University’s 1965 Alumini Arena Wednesday to take on Baldwinsville.