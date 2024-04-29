Leon “Lee” G. Overstrom, 91, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at his home. He is reunited with the love of his life, Marian, to whom he was married for 61 years. Born in Corning, N.Y., in 1932 to Ralph and Julie Overstrom, he graduated from Northside High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. A true patriot! He was a Petty Officer 1st Class baker on the Island of Guam. He continued his penchant for sugar, butter and flour to create the best breads, pies, rolls, cookies and the annual Christmas tradition of making gingerbread men that he personalized for all the children on East Elizabeth Street.

He passed on his baking skills to his children and grandchildren. After his service he and Marian moved to Potsdam where he enrolled at Clarkson University. He graduated dean’s list with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/industrial technology and gained employment with the New York Telephone Company for a span of 27 years. Lee was blessed to be able to retire at the golden age of 55!

In the Skaneateles community he was active with the Skaneateles Rotary Club serving multiple positions for many years. He was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award. He was the finance officer to the American Legion Post 239 Corporation for many years. Lee was involved with the Masonic Temple, Skaneateles Methodist Church and a Village Trustee on the Village Board in Skaneateles. As a young boy, Lee was involved with the Boys Scouts of America earning his Eagle Scout Award.

He lived his life with the belief of service to his country, community and family.

Lee is survived by his two daughters, Susan Overstrom (Jack Severance) and Sandra Sheridan (Andrew Sheridan), four awesome grandchildren, Aaron Richards (Kelly), Taylor Baughman, Mackenzie Sheridan and Madison Eccles (Zack Eccles), two great-granddaughters Mia Rose Richards and Lily Elise Richards.

Lee so enjoyed tinkering around his house, a fun round of golf with his friends and a cold PBR or two! Lee and Marian enjoyed traveling to visit life-long friends from Maine to Florida. Their travels even took them to Vancouver and Nevis. They also enjoyed finding new adventures on their travels visiting little towns, eating the best Maine lobster to finding a piano bar for happy hour.

We would like to especially thank all of the caregivers who provided much loving support and compassion to Lee and our family. We will forever be grateful to each and every one of you.

The Robert D. Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles is handling all the arrangements and the family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. with military funeral honors to be held at Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Skaneateles American Legion Post #239 or SAVES in his memory.

