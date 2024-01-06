SYRACUSE – A couple of weeks away from competition did not slow the momentum the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team built through a sweep of December meets at SRC Arena.

Again facing large-school competition and again beating it, the Lakers earned 104 points to take the morning session of Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial, beating out the 94 from Cicero-North Syracuse and 76 from Liverpool.

No one caught Cazenovia in the 4×400 relay, where Tristan Field-Bradley, Judah Ossont, Eliot Comeau and Finn Worthington went three minutes, 44.91 seconds to pull away from West Genesee’s 3:48.83 by nearly four seconds.

Later, in the 600-meter run, Comeau claimed second place in 1:28.02 to the 1:26.21 from WG’s Michael Gomes, with Field-Bradley getting fourth place in 1:29.64.

Cazenovia got 14 ½ points from the high jump, Comeau second by clearing 5 feet 10 inches behind the 6’2” From PSLA-Fowler’s Damereon Gary as Connor Frisbie was fourth in 5’6” and Ossont also cleared 5’6”, taking seventh place.

Frisbie nearly went to the top in the long jump, his 19’ ½” second to the 20’7 ½” from Liverpool’s Ny’Quez Madison, Frisbie also taking third in the triple jump with 41’9” as Wyatt Scott finished fifth with 38’7 ¼”.

Another 13 points came in the weight throw when Jonathan Sweet threw it 48′ 3/4″ for second place and Ethan Burry was fourth in 45’ ½”. Killian Blouin was fourth and Caleb Gilmore fifth, each of them clearing 9’6” as Charles Wilcox tied for ninth.

Jake Woolbert went 4:47.95 in the 1,600-meter run, second to the 4:43.56 from Nottingham’s Henry Zhe-Heimerman. In the 4×800, the Lakers were second as Wolbert, Gilmore, Eddie Comeau and Ethan Camp’s 8:59.75 trailed only C-NS’s 8:42.07. Gilmore added an eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:49.95.

Scott, in 9.18 seconds, beat out Braden Carnahan (9.30) for eighth in the 55-meter hurdles before Jaden Kaplan took eighth in the 55-meter dash in a season-best 6.99 and added a seventh in the 300-meter dash in 38.18.

Kaplan joined Worthington, Carnahan and Matt Tugaw to gain fourth place in the 4×200 relay in 1:39.22. Burry threw the shot put 36’5 ¾” for 10th place as Will Galton was 12th in the 3,200-meter run in 11:39.22.

Chittenango took part in the afternoon session of the Arcaro meet, where the Bears were third in the girls 4×800 in 11:08.15 as the boys finished seventh in the same event. Hannah Wagner was fifth in the 300 in 46.14 seconds and sixth in the long jump.