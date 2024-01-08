SYRACUSE – Though the calendar has changed to 2024, the winning form of both of Baldwinsville’s indoor track and field teams has not changed one bit.

Yet another Bees sweep took place in Saturday’s afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial at SRC Arena, getting 106.67 points on the boys side to pull away from Fayetteville-Manlius (75) and 104 points on the girls side to fend off Jamesville-DeWitt (88.5) for the top spot.

The girls Bees capped off its victory by taking the 4×200 relay. Anaiya Johnson, Brianna Peters, Kelsey Dwyer and Emerson Clavijo went one minute, 49.23 seconds, well clear of runner-up Central Square’s 1:57.77.

Dwyer had already won the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 9 feet 6 inches as Kate DeFio topped 8 feet and finished third, giving the Bees 16 points.

In the 3,000-meter run, Ella DeFio gained second place in 1113.67, a season-best mark, with Jaquelyn Gangemi earning seventh place in 12:15.36. Amerie Williams took second in the 300-meter dash in 45.41 seconds to the 44.35 from East Syracuse Minoa’s Amber Hayes, with Mia Roberts sixth in 46.75.

Kamryn Barton, Yolanda Wei, Sophia Cavalieri and Brianna Grosso got to second in the 4×800 relay in 10:16.41 to F-M’s 9:47.95 before Barton put up a second-place time of 3:09.75 in the 1,000-meter run and Wei (3:20.81) finished sixth ahead of DeFio in 10th place.

In the 4×400, Clavijo, Rachel Becker, Ella Holtman and Mariah LeGrow took third in 4:29.25. Johnson, in 7.77 seconds, edged Clavijo (7.78) for third in the 55-meter dash as Peters (7.91) was sixth.

Julianna Gingrich, throwing the shot put 32’7”, got third place as Eliot Boak (31’1”) was sixth to go with an 11th in the weight throw.

LeGrow took fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:51.34 and went 9.78 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles for seventh place as Makayla Fowler was 11th in the 1,500-meter run.

Natalie Bartkowiak got a seventh-place triple jump of 30’1 ¾” and went 13’7” for ninth place in the long jump as Nicole Pelletier and Claire Horan tied for 11th in the high jump.

To get B’ville into the win column in the boys meet, Noah Covert went 4:28.87 to pull away from F-M’s Will Ditre (4:34.26) in the 1,600-meter run, with Adam Kozman fifth In 4:50.71 and Ryan Wilson (4:55.13) sixth. Covert added a third (1:29.76) and Zach Arria fourth (1:29.98) in the 600.

Before this, Kozman ran 3,200 meters in 10:08.71 for fourth place, with Wilson fifth (10:15.35) and Jacob Guelli eighth in 10:57.65. Logan Zapf got third in the 55 hurdles in 8.34 seconds, ahead of Jackson Creelman (8.68) in sixth place.

Dimitri Ioannidis got third in the shot put with 41’11”, with Lucas Houghton going 41’5 ½” for fourth place and Gibson Boudov fifth with 41’5 ½”. Ioannidis took sixth (44’4”) and Camden Davis (44’ ¾”) in the weight throw.

Will Cornell, Logan Bolton, Doug Clark and Rex Kierkegaard went 9:10.68 and was second to East Syracuse Minoa (9:00.68) in the 4×800. Zapf, Anthony Noda, Mason Cavallaro and Iggy LoMedico were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:39.76.

Cavallaro, Wyatt Decker, Eoin Burke, Mason Cavallaro and Zach Arria ran to third in the 4×400 in 3:49.40. Clearing 9’6”, Owen Johnson earned third place in the pole vault, with Doug Clark sixth by topping 9 feet.

Will Cornell went 2:50.76 for sixth in the 1,000, with Angelo Sawyers ninth and Liam McComber 10th. Noda got seventh (6.87 seconds) and Adam Aviles eighth (6.90) in the 55 sprint. Alix Aviles got sixth in the high jump as he, along with Burke and Nate Glidden, each cleared 5’3”. Luke Primrose was 10th and Decker 11th in the long jump.