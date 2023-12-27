SYRACUSE – Whether it was Skaneateles, Westhill or Solvay, many different indoor track and field teams would claim a variety of events during last Friday’s Westhill Invitational at SRC Arena.

Again dominating the boys throwing events, the Lakers’ Will Feeney had to go 57 feet ¾ inch in the weight throw to beat out the 56’10 3/4” from Cheektowaga’s Donovan DuBard. Feeney also threw the shot put 46’4 3/4” as Buffalo St. Francis’ Romeo Valle was second with 44 feet.

It didn’t stop there for Skaneateles, though, as Tristan Boucher, in the boys 1,000-meter run, went 2:42.71 and edged Tri-Valley’s Craig Costa (2:42.72) by one-hundredth of a second to win that race, with Westhill’s Drew O’Reilly third in 2:46.75.

And in the girls weight throw, the Lakers’ Mara Stanton threw it 40’4 1/4”, nearly a foot ahead of the 39’5 1/4” from Jamesville-DeWitt’s Jillian Webber. Ryan McCrone, topping 10 feet, was second in the pole vault to the 12’3” from Buffalo St. Francis standout Nathan Powers.

Westhill’s girls were victorious in the rarely-contested 4×55 hurdles shuttle relay. Emma Murphy, Ava Baty, Mallie Alt and Derricka Trotman went 38.22 seconds between them as no one else broke the 45-second mark.

Isabel Leonardo had a second-place triple jump of 35’4 1/2” to go with a fifth in the featured 600-meter invitational in 1:43.12 as Murphy was third in the 55 hurdles in 8.98 seconds.

Alt topped 8’6” for third place in the pole vault (where Baty was seventh and Murphy eighth) and Trotman got third in the high jump, clearing 4’8”, with Jael Hill earning a third-place shot put toss of 31’7 3/4” and Mogan Heise sixth in the weight throw.

In the boys edition of the shuttle hurdles, Solvay won as Giovanni Cilani, Jaedyn Godbolt, Javeon McLaurin-Piper and Samson Scalzo put up 38.62 seconds between them, ahead of Westhill’s 39.58.

The Bearcats’ Anthony McCormick took seventh in the weight throw with 37’10 3/4” as Dylan Mumford finished ninth in the shot put.

Solvay also got a girls win from Rachel Willsey, who in the full-field 600-meter run saw her time of 1:47.25 edge out the 1:47.74 from Liverpool’s Addison Ziegler. Willsey was also fifth in the 55 hurdles in 9.57 seconds.

Meanwhile, for Westhill, Owen Mulholland contended in the featured 600-meter invitational, his time of 1:25.45 setting a season mark and second to Auburn’s Keegan Brady, who went 1:24.40.

The Warriors were fourth in the 4×200 relay in 1:38.51, just beaten out for third by Liverpool, who had that same time. LaDaryle Watkins got fifth in the long jump with 18’ 3/4”.

Aside from Stanton’s win, Lucy Fleckenstein led Skaneateles as she was fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:05.11, with Maggie Girzadas sixth in the high jump, topping 4’6”, with Solvay’s Serenity Williams in eighth place.