SYRACUSE – From Taylor Page on the oval to Nyquez Madison in the jumping events, each of the Liverpool indoor track and field teams would have winning performances during last Friday’s Westhill Invitational at SRC Arena.

For Page’s part, she ran in the featured girls race, the 600-meter invitational. Pushed hard by Baldwinsville’s Kamryn Barton, Page would go from fourth to first in the final lap and, in one minute, 39.75 seconds, edge out the personal-best 1:40.21 from Barton.

Victorious in the boys triple jump, Madison added to his win total in that event, his best effort of 41 feet 5 ¾ inches enough to hold off the season-best 41’1 3/4” from B’ville’s Logan Zapf.

Another win came in the girls 4×200 relay, the Warriors seeing Mikayla Greene, Mia Wright, Caitlyn Guilfoil and Maddie Devendorf cover the distance in 1:49.34 to edge B’ville’s 1:49.70 and take it.

Greene took fourth in the 55-meter dash, her 7.62 seconds topping Wright (7.67) in fifth place as Devendorf was eighth and Nahia Battle-Crenshaw ninth, both going 7.83.

Elsewhere on the girls side, Addison Ziegler was second in the full-field 600 in 1:47.74 to Solvay’s Rachel Willsey (1:47.25) as eighth-grader Jahynasia Jordan took fifth in 1:49.43. This was after Ziegler got third in the 1,000-meter run in 3:13.37, with Chloe Ryan fifth in 3:22.80 and Kailyn Barth (3:23.86) in ninth place.

Layla Pearl Collins, clearing 8’6”, was second in the pole vault to B’ville’s Kelsey Dwyer and her 9-foot best. Devendorf added a sixth-place long jump of 15’2 1/2”.

Kaitlyn Hotaling earned fourth place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:00.39 as Katie Martin finished 10th in 5:21.78. The Warriors were also ninth in the 4×400 relay in 4:47.58 as, in the weight throw, Ariyah Racciatti was ninth in 29’2 1/4” and Molly Murphy had a 10th-place triple jump of 29’6 1/2”.

Madison also finished seventh in the 55-meter dash, where Kyle Schmalenberg took third in 6.87 seconds, not far from the winning 6.82 by Elmira’s Ben Rhode. Schmalenberg, Madison, Maltrin Ramadani and Robert Jones rose to third place in the 4×200 in 1:38.51, edging fourth-place Westhill by inches. Ramidani also finished 10th in the triple jump with 36’7”.

Roman Murray, in 2:47.80, held off teammate J.T. Goss (2:49.57) for fourth in the 1,000 as Nate Aurello (2:51.96) also finished in the top 10. Ian Sherlock added a fifth in the 600 in 1:31.77 as Liverpool had a seventh-place time of 3:54.24 in the 4×400 and Joshua Vang got eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.79.

Adetomiwa Adefashola emerged in the high jump, clearing 5’4” for the first time to tie for seventh place, with Kaden Bickford topping 8’6” to share seventh in the pole vault as Brayden Smith was ninth (17’10 1/2”) in the long jump.