SYRACUSE – Just three days before Christmas, a group of area indoor track and field teams returned to SRC Arena for the Westhill Invitational, where only individual events counted and no team scores were kept.

Still, Jamesville-DeWitt would stand out throughout the meet, including the girls shot put, where Skylar Vaught, throwing it 33 feet 11 ¼ inches, beat Jillian Webber’s second-place 31’8 1/4”, while Webber added a second in the weight throw with 39’5 1/4”, with Kenna Ridzi third (39’ 1/2”) and Vaught (32’7 3/4”) in fifth place.

Also, J-D won the boys 4×200 relay, where Daksh Maini, Adam Rigdon, Brayden Rivera and Will Westpfal posted one minute, 35.31 seconds to top the 1:37.77 from Baldwinsville in second place. This was after Rivera ran to ninth (6.95 seconds) and Rigdon got 10th (6.97) in the 55-meter dash.

Meghana Reddy, in 3:12.33, nearly won the girls 1,000-meter run as she was a close second to the 3:12.24 from Auburn’s Nora Burroughs. Ellyana Deng, going a season-best 16’3 1/2”, finished third in the long jump.

Victoria Payne added a fourth-place time of 9.07 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles and helped Deng, Abiyah Campbell and Amariyah McClinton go 4:33.33 for fourth place in the 4×400 relay.

Nicki Militi, in the featured 600-meter invitational, made her way to fourth place in 1:41.38, and with Deng, Payne and Nina Autry got to third in the 4×200 relay in 1:52.60. Autry added a fifth-place triple jump of 32’10”: as Kenna Ridzi was fourth (8 feet) and Brielle Rivera sixth (7’6”) in the pole vault.

The featured boys 600 invitational had Hudson Groat getting fourth place in 1:26.39 to equal Militi’s effort. Matt Campbell got fifth in the triple jump with 38’ 1/4” as Jaden Addai was seventh with 37’8 1/2”. Jordan Johnson’s weight throw of 37’7 1/2” put him in eighth place as Dabriel Cruz (35’7 1/2”) was ninth.

Deacon Enright, topping 9 feet, was fifth in the pole vault, Sam Macie (8’6”) adding a tie for seventh as Maini finished sixth in the 55 hurdles in 8.69 seconds, with Shane Garguilo sixth in the full-field 600 by posting 1:31.78.

Christian Brothers Academy had distance runner Joe McMahon cover 1,600 meters in 4:26.83, nearly winning the race as he was a close second to the 4:25.85 from Auburn’s Austin Ferrin.

Marquan Saddler added an eighth in the shot put with 38’2”. For the CBA girls, Katherine Williamson was third in the full-field 600 in 1:47.74, well clear of Reddy (1:51.87) in seventh place.