CAZENOVIA — The Mad Cow 5K race is returning to the Town of Nelson with a new twist.

The race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“It’s our 15th year of doing the fundraising race,” said Mad Cow Race Director John Dunkle. “We are excited this year to allow runners the option to finish the race on [the] boardwalk and trail through Nelson Swamp.”

Runners will start in the hamlet of Nelson, proceed up Nelson Road, and then loop down Putnam Road to historic US Route 20, where they will have two path options. To reach the finish line at the Nelson Town Hall, participants can take the traditional Route 20/Nelson Road route or run the final 3/4 mile on the ADA-compliant boardwalk trail through the Nelson Swamp Unique Area.

Refreshments, door prizes, and awards will be given in the Nelson Town Hall Park immediately following the race. The town hall is located at 4085 Nelson Rd., Cazenovia.

According to Dunkle, proceeds from this year’s Mad Cow 5K will benefit the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (CAVAC).

“CAVAC has provided emergency support for this race every year, and we wanted to show our appreciation for the essential service they give to our community,” Dunkle said.

Runners can register for the Mad Cow 5K at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Cazenovia/MadCow5KRun. Additional race information is available at madcowrace.com and facebook.com/madcow5k.

Questions can be directed to Dunkle at [email protected].

To learn more about Nelson Swamp Unique Area, visit dec.ny.gov/places/nelson-swamp-unique-area.