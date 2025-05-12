J-D, F-M boys lacrosse split close games with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Now comes a regular-season homestretch where the Fayetteville-Manlius boys lacrosse team will find itself twice clashing with its main rivals from West Genesee.

Before all this, two looal sides dealt with the same high-quality opponent less than 48 hours apart and each of them found themselves in close contest decided by a single goal.

Jamesville-DeWitt had climbed to no. 2 in the latest state Class C rankings when it faced Baldwinsville last Thursday night at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium and pulled out a tense 11-10 decision over the Bees.

Somehow the Red Rams absorbed giving up eight goals in the second quarter and, trailing 9-6 at the break, made it all up and took the lead by the time the third period was done.

Hanging on to its slim margin late, J-D needed every one of Ryan Keough’s 10 saves as the defense turned back all of B’ville’s attempts to force overtime.

Ryan Babikan had a season-best five goals to lead the Rams. Ben Porter scored twice and got an assist, with Andrew Laubenstein earning a goal and two assists. Miles Patchen, Jackson King and Braeden Baker got the other goals.

Then F-M would take its turn against B’ville on Saturday afternoon, and it turned into a tense defensive struggle where the Hornets would fall 6-5 to a Bees side avenging a 15-12 loss when these two sides first met in April.

All of this followed last Thursday’s 17-5 romp over Liverpool where the Hornets, tied 2-2 through one quarter, outscored the Warriors 10-1 over the course of the next two periods.

Tom Porter’s four goals and three assists led F-M’s push. Tyler Burns and Caden Green matched each other with three goals and one assist, with Henry Dougherty and Colin Clark scoring twice. Owen McCartney and Randal Hearn both had one goal and one assist and Jon Schalk also converted.

East Syracuse Minoa had sneaked into the no. 20 spot in last week’s state Class B rankings, but as soon as it did so a possible playoff opponent upended them.

Auburn topped the Spartans 16-12 last Thursday night at Holland Stadium, making its big run in the second quarter when it outscored ESM 7-4 to grab a lead it clung to the rest of the way. Aidan Musso’s five goals led the Maroons as Matthew Smith added three goals and one assist.

Yet another local team having a setback took place Saturday when Christian Brothers Academy ran into Section V’s Rochester McQuaid, from the Class A ranks, and lost 18-6 to the Knights.

McQuaid built a 15-3 advantage by halftime, deciding matters early. Jack Wichmann did give CBA two goals and two assists, with Jack Vaughn and Vince Lazzaro also converting twice as goalie Drew Britton finished with 15 saves.

Just 24 hours earlier CBA had romped past Jordan-Elbridge 19-6, scoring 11 unanswered goals in the first quarter and extending its margin to 16-0 by halftime.

Jack Ludington, shut out against McQuaid, had five goals and one assist here, with Liam Hardy scoring four times. Wichmann had three goals and one assist, with Vaughn and Ben Anderson each getting two goals and two assists. Grady Shanly had two assists.