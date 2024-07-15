CAZENOVIA — Local agricultural educators Mandi Millen and Dr. Jan Woodworth were recently recognized at the New York Association of Agricultural Educators (NYAAE) Professional Development Conference in Auburn.

During the June 16 awards banquet, both teachers received “Years of Service Awards” for their longtime leadership and service in agricultural education in New York State.

Woodworth was recognized for 35 years of service. She is currently a member of the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) Board of Education.

The Cazenovia Republican contacted Woodworth regarding her NYAAE award but did not receive a response by press time.

Millen is an agricultural science teacher at Cazenovia High School (CHS) and an advisor to the Cazenovia Aggies FFA.

She has been an agricultural educator for 25 years. Her first five years were spent in the Gouverneur Central School District, and she has been teaching at CCSD for the past 20 years.

NYAAE also recognized Millen as the 2024 Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher.

The outstanding teacher program distinguishes NYAAE members conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs and recognizes leadership in civic, agriculture, and professional activities. The award recipients are recognized as innovators and catalysts for student success in agricultural education.

“New York is full of outstanding agriculture teachers, so it is a great feeling to be recognized by your peers as one of them,” said Millen.

NYAAE recognized Millen’s accomplishments in a June 26 Facebook post.

“[Mandi] has worked to create a program that projects a belief that every student is capable of learning and that teachers are not only responsible for the specific content they teach, but also for the many life lessons and growth that [come] along with that instruction,” the post states. “She has created a student-centered, balanced agricultural education program that serves more than 200 students throughout the year with well-established five-unit course sequences in agricultural science, animal science, and agricultural mechanics. It is clear that under her leadership, the agricultural education program at Cazenovia has become intentional, rigorous, and relevant.”

NYAAE also commended the CHS program for offering students learning opportunities outside the classroom.

According to the post, the program works with multiple local horse farms and equine facilities, studies the ecosystems of three local fresh water sources, and partners with the local food pantry to operate a student food pantry to serve students in need.

“The Cazenovia program showcases that everything that happens in the classroom is applicable to the real world students live in, now and in their future,” the post states.

Millen has been recognized as a 3-star National Chapter Award Winner at the National FFA Convention four times throughout her career.

Through Aggies FFA, her students actively compete, serve, and engage in agriculture year-round.

According to the post, Millen has served as the state coordinator for the Agricultural Communications and Nursery-Landscape Career Development Events for 15 years and helped lead other competitions as a coordinator, coach, and host of multiple FFA events. Additionally, she has represented New York State in multiple career and technical education roles on state and national levels.

When she received her award, Millen was the professional development chair and finance chair for NYAAE and the finance chair for the New York FFA Association.

“I have served as the professional development chair for NYAAE for the past six years, in addition to being a board member,” Millen said. “As of July 1, I now serve as the finance chair and a member of the executive council for both NYAAE and NYS FFA Association.”

Millen’s outstanding teacher application will now move on to compete for the Regional National Association of Agricultural Educators Award.

For more information on NYAAE, visit nysffa.org/nyaae.